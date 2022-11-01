Malik Beasley And His Son Dressed Up As DC And Marvel Superheroes On Halloween

Credit: Thomas Shea/USA Today Sports

The NBA is filled with a lot of serious happenings, players and franchises across the league lock in once the season begins with just one goal in mind, to win it all. However, they are also just people and, as such, have lives outside of their work, which becomes apparent around many of the holidays across the year. And fans love to see their favorites having some fun, as was witnessed with the recent spate of Halloween costumes.

Trae Young dressing up as the Black Panther went viral, while Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson went viral for his elaborate Edward Scissorhands costume. Although, to be fair, there is nothing more spooky going on right now than what the Jazz have been doing to start the season. Their winning record has come as a surprise to everyone, so it's no wonder their players seem to be in fine spirits this Halloween.

Malik Beasley's Superman Costume Alongside His Son's Spiderman Costume Went Viral

Everyone that is a fan of comic books knows that there is a big rivalry between Marvel and DC. Both have their loyal fans, with each side claiming that their superheroes are the best. And Malik Beasley seems to be bridging the gap, or at least trying to this Halloween, by dressing up as a DC superhero while his son dressed up as a Marvel favorite. It went viral, with fans loving the vibe.

"I never get tired of dads being silly with their kids!" "Beasley might be a little tall for that costume lol." "That is so cute." "Malik Beasley trying to end Marvel and DC animosity by himself." "Malik is such a great dad man." "This is one of the best things I've seen." "Oh, how absolutely precious and adorable." "The vibes with the Jazz are great right now." "This is the content I wanted to see today." "Beasley really crushed Halloween with this one."

The cuteness of the situation cannot be gainsaid. It's truly wholesome to see Malik Beasley fully embracing his fun side with his son. His career hasn't exactly been straightforward, but he still has the talent to have an impact in the NBA. Averaging nearly 12 points per game for the Jazz to start the season, Malik might just become a key piece in the organization moving forward or find another team to take him. In any case, this is a really lovely costume, and it's nice to see him have fun with his family.