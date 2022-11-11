Mark Jackson Believes The Clippers Have 12 Players That Would Play 30 Minutes Per Game On The Lakers

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are going from bad to worse with every passing game. The team is on yet another lengthy losing streak and will now be without their star player LeBron James after he suffered an injury during the Lakers' loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The worry for the Lakers all season has been depth and that will be tested with LeBron going down with this injury. Former head coach Mark Jackson made some great observations about this Lakers team during the Clippers' loss, pointing out the huge talent gap between the teams.

On AD coming back and not taking a shot prior to the lob w/under 3 minutes: "If I'm Darvin Ham, and I'm sure he's done this, I'm bringing Anthony Davis into the office. What can I do to put you in better positions to impact the game. You're too good to be just a regular dude on the court." As the Clippers close it out with under a minute left: "This is just a huge gap in talent. How many guys on the Clippers would start for the Lakers and play at least 30+ minutes? I say at least a dozen." (h/t LakersDaily)

The Lakers' supporting cast is extremely average. From their 4th to their 15th roster member, they have players that would struggle to get minutes on any championship contender, which is why the team is as bad as it is.

Is There Any Saving The Lakers' Roster?

Lakers fans will be hoping that there is a miracle in the works in LA that will make their franchise competitive again, but that is looking increasingly unlikely. There's no reason to give up future assets in a trade to send Russell Westbrook away, especially after Westbrook's improved form proved he hasn't been the problem.

The team can make shrewd moves to pick up veterans out of free agency but there's no game-changing option available for them. Hopefully, they can find a breakout talent to help them make it through this season because there's really nothing to look forward to on this team if LeBron is hurt.

