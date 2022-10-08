Skip to main content

Mark Jackson Dismisses Idea That Lakers Have A "Big 4" With Patrick Beverley: "That's Not A Big 4."

patrick beverley big 4

Patrick Beverley was one of the key acquisitions for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, with the Lakers trading talented combo guard Talen Horton-Tucker to acquire the 3 and D guard. There is no doubt that he is a good addition to the team, and Beverley fits the defensive-minded philosophy of head coach Darvin Ham.

Due to Patrick Beverley's defensive ability and what he brings to the table, there are some that consider him a cornerstone for the Los Angeles Lakers, even viewing him as part of a "Big 4" alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. However, Mark Jackson has recently dismissed that notion claiming that Patrick Beverley doesn't give the Lakers a "Big 4".

"I'm not going to say a Big 4. That's not a Big 4." 

It remains to be seen how the Los Angeles Lakers end up doing during the upcoming 2022-23 season. They are certainly a much better defensive team than they were last season, but obviously, most people don't view them as a true contender.

With that being said, there is definitely a good chance that the Los Angeles Lakers will end up making it back to the playoffs. They have the talent to do so, though obviously talent on paper doesn't always translate to success, as we saw with the Lakers last season.

Patrick Beverley Is Confident In What He Brings To The Lakers

Patrick Beverley, may not be a star, but he is certainly a player that is confident in his skillset and what he brings to the table. He once claimed that under his leadership, the Lakers would have made the Conference Finals during the 2021-22 season.

"If I was a free agent and I play for the Lakers going to the playoffs, going to West Conference Finals... Who's the leader? They had success in 2020 because there was a leader there."

"Who's telling LeBron you got to be low, man… No one's telling them that not on a consistent basis... I want to win because it's not about me scoring 20. It's not about me having 15 dimes. I want to win, I want to beat everyone I play."

The Minnesota Timberwolves notably made the playoffs during the 2021-22 season under Patrick Beverley's leadership, and hopefully, he can have the same effect on the Los Angeles Lakers.

There is no doubt that Patrick Beverley's leadership and defense generally help his teams. He is a big voice in any locker room that he's in, and that will be no different next season on the Lakers.

