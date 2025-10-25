NBA Player Ratings: Luka Doncic And Lakers Role Players Overcome Anthony Edwards In Huge Victory

Luka Doncic lit up the court once again, dropping 49 points in a statement win that reminded everyone why he’s the undisputed face of the Lakers and possibly the league. His historic start to the season powered Los Angeles past the Timberwolves, 128-110, in a game that showcased both his brilliance and the Lakers’ growing chemistry without LeBron James.

With Austin Reaves orchestrating beautifully, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton providing steady scoring, and the bench doing its part, LA looked every bit like a contender. For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle held their own, combining for 57 points, but they did not get the help they needed to compete against the Lakers.

Here’s how every Laker and key Timberwolves player graded out in this star-studded matchup.

Los Angeles Lakers Player Ratings

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 49 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 14-23 FG, 5-12 3PT, 16-19 FT, 35 MIN

Doncic delivered another performance for the ages, torching Minnesota with 49 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in just 35 minutes. He dictated every possession with surgical precision, blending scoring bursts with pinpoint playmaking and controlling the game’s tempo like few in the league can.

Even through minor groin and hand discomfort, Doncic was unflappable, hitting five threes, attacking the rim, and converting 16 of 19 free throws. Nights like this are exactly why the Lakers are glad to have him: he’s the catalyst of everything they do.

Austin Reaves: A

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 7 REB, 11 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 9-15 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-5 FT, 37 MIN

With LeBron James sidelined, Austin Reaves proved again that he’s capable of running the offense next to Doncic at a high level. He finished with 25 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds while making the right reads all night, knowing when to attack and when to defer.

His chemistry with Doncic is growing fast; the two connected repeatedly on drive-and-kick actions and transition opportunities. Reaves’ confidence and composure under pressure give the Lakers a reliable secondary star presence all night long.

Rui Hachimura: A-

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 10-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-2 FT, 32 MIN

Rui Hachimura’s efficient scoring gave the Lakers early momentum and consistent spacing throughout the night. He hit 10 of 13 shots, mixed in two threes, and showed great timing on cuts and midrange pull-ups when Doncic drew double teams.

Defensively, he competed hard on switches and stayed active on the boards. His steady offensive output was one of the most underrated aspects of the Lakers’ strong finish to this game tonight.

Deandre Ayton: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 8 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 7-11 FG, 0-0 3PT, 1-2 FT, 31 MIN

Ayton quietly anchored the paint on both ends, outplaying Rudy Gobert for stretches with his mobility and touch inside. He shot an efficient 7-for-11 and secured eight rebounds, providing a reliable interior option whenever Doncic faced extra pressure.

His presence forced the Timberwolves to stay honest defensively, opening driving lanes for guards. While not flashy, Ayton’s consistency made him a strong complementary piece, and Lakers fans will be glad to see their new big man bounce back after a bad start to the season in game one.

Gabe Vincent: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 24 MIN

Vincent didn’t light up the scoreboard but made his presence felt with timely passes and defensive hustle. He finished with five assists and a key early three that helped the Lakers settle into rhythm.

His floor spacing and willingness to defend multiple positions made him a valuable glue guy in the starting lineup. In a game dominated by stars, Vincent quietly handled his role with efficiency and composure.

Marcus Smart: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 1-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 21 MIN

Smart’s intensity and leadership were critical for the second unit, as he brought defensive energy and communication whenever he was on the floor. He knocked down a three, picked up two steals, and constantly disrupted Minnesota’s rhythm.

His +24 plus-minus told the story; the Lakers thrived with him organizing the defense and keeping pace. Smart’s voice and tenacity should continue to give this team a veteran edge moving forward into the season.

Minnesota Timberwolves Player Ratings

Anthony Edwards: A-

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 11-19 FG, 3-6 3PT, 6-9 FT, 35 MIN

Edwards played with aggression and flair, scoring 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting and doing everything he could to keep the Wolves afloat. He attacked the rim relentlessly and showed improved patience when facing traps on nearly every possession.

Still, he struggled to slow down Reaves defensively and faded slightly in the fourth as fatigue set in. Even in defeat, his star power and intensity were evident, and without him, the T’Wolves would have been blown out by a very embarrassing scoreline.

Julius Randle: B+

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 9-16 FG, 4-8 3PT, 4-5 FT, 30 MIN

Randle carried much of Minnesota’s offense early, drilling four threes and muscling his way to 26 points and nine rebounds. His physicality gave the Lakers trouble in the first half, but his defensive focus waned as the game wore on. He forced a few tough shots in the second half when the ball stopped moving. Still, Randle remained one of the Wolves’ most reliable offensive options.

Donte DiVincenzo: C+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 0 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 4-8 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-3 FT, 28 MIN

DiVincenzo provided steady perimeter scoring, hitting three triples and finishing with 13 points. He showed good chemistry with Edwards on the break and added a pair of steals on defense. However, he struggled to contain Reaves and Smart in pick-and-roll action. His effort was there, but the Lakers’ spacing made it difficult to keep up.

Naz Reid: C+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-0 FT, 23 MIN

Reid injected some life into Minnesota’s offense off the bench with his energy and ability to stretch the floor. He scored nine points, grabbed five rebounds, and added a steal and a block while playing with confidence. His willingness to attack closeouts made him one of the few Wolves who consistently threatened L.A.’s defense. Reid continues to be one of the league’s most valuable bench bigs, even if he couldn’t help the team tonight because of a lower shooting percentage.

Jaden McDaniels: C

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 5-12 FG, 0-4 3PT, 0-0 FT, 27 MIN

McDaniels had a quiet night, contributing 10 points on 5-of-12 shooting with minimal impact elsewhere. He struggled to find a rhythm offensively and couldn’t provide his usual defensive edge against Reaves and Hachimura. His spacing was off at times, clogging driving lanes for Edwards. A forgettable outing from one of the Wolves’ more important two-way pieces.

Rudy Gobert: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 28 MIN

Gobert never found his rhythm, limited to two points and seven rebounds as Ayton consistently pushed him off his spots. His screen setting and rim protection were solid early, but his mobility on closeouts was exposed against L.A.’s smaller lineups. The Wolves need more from him in games like this, where interior defense breaks down. He looked frustrated by Doncic’s ability to manipulate space in pick-and-rolls.