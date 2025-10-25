Russell Westbrook Catches Stray From Euroleague Star

Wade Baldwin couldn’t resist taking a jab at Russell Westbrook after his latest game. Speaking to reporters postgame, the former NBA guard joked about his stat line after finishing with 10 points, 8 assists, 7 rebounds, and 7 turnovers for Fenerbahce Istanbul, comparing it to the kind of performance Westbrook became known for during his Lakers days.

“That’s like a Russell Westbrook on the Lakers stat line right there,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin’s comment quickly made the rounds online, with fans interpreting it as a shot at Westbrook’s reputation for filling the box score while struggling with turnovers. However, the guard later clarified that his words were all in good fun and not meant to disrespect the former MVP, making sure to set the record straight before things got blown out of proportion.

“I tweaked,” wrote Baldwin on X. “Russ is damn near my favorite player all time. My apologies.”

While a relatively minor quote, it was enough to go viral as fans reflected on Russ’ Lakers days. It was a low point in his career, defined by his failure to fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He was notoriously streaky during this time, often committing wild turnovers or taking ill-advised shots. By the end of his tenure, he was described as a “vampire” in the locker room, sucking the life out of the team. In the process, Russ lost all respect for LeBron (and the Lakers fans who support him).

Statistically, that stretch marked the first major decline for Westbrook, who went from averaging 22.2 points per game with the Wizards to 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game on 44.4% shooting with the Lakers. He just wasn’t the same player anymore, and he refused to believe it. Of course, it didn’t stop fans from trying to remind him.

To this day, Westbrook’s tenure is viewed as a blemish in LeBron’s Lakers era. It forever changed his career, and he still detests the way he was treated by the organization, the fans, and even some of his own teammates.

Ultimately, Russ’ Lakers days are a distant memory now, but it’s clear they still haunt those who witnessed them. After a Hall of Fame career in Oklahoma City, seeing things fall apart like that was a tough experience for the former MVP.

As for Baldwin, he found out the hard way how some words can have unintended consequences. He may not have meant to take a dig at Westbrook, but fans couldn’t help but take it that way given the history involved.

This season, Russ has one more chance to make everything right. On a Kings team with almost no expectations, it remains to be seen what kind of impact he will have. While he may not be the Westbrook of old, he showed he can still be effective after averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds on 44.9% shooting for the Nuggets.

For all the noise around Westbrook, one thing remains true: he’s one of the fiercest competitors the league has ever seen. Whether it’s a rookie talking trash or fans dredging up old memories, Russ always finds a way to respond. If he can channel that energy one last time in Sacramento, it could make for an incredible comeback story.