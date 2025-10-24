Mark Walter Nearing Approval As New Majority Owner Of The Los Angeles Lakers

Mark Walter is on the verge of officially taking over the Los Angeles Lakers. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the billionaire businessman is set to present his $10 billion bid to acquire the franchise from the Buss family to the NBA’s Advisory Finance Committee this Friday, with a final approval vote potentially coming by the end of the month.

“Businessman Mark Walter is scheduled to present his bid to acquire the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA’s Advisory Finance Committee on Friday and could be approved as the franchise’s new majority owner by the end of the month,” Shelburne reported. “The committee will review Walter’s bid at a $10 billion valuation to buy a controlling share of the franchise from the Buss family and then make a recommendation to the Board of Governors, which could vote on whether to approve Walter as soon as the end of next week.”

The Lakers have been run by the Buss family for years, with Jeanie Buss serving as the current controlling owner. Under her leadership, the franchise won its 17th title, cementing LeBron James and Anthony Davis as Lakers legends.

While her reign was relatively short, Buss played a crucial role in bridging the gap between the Kobe Bryant and LeBron James eras, overseeing key hires such as Rob Pelinka, Magic Johnson, and JJ Redick. But with the James era nearing its end and the NBA’s financial landscape rapidly evolving, Buss saw no other choice but to hand over control to Mark Walter.

As a billionaire businessman who already owns several professional sports teams, Walter is uniquely qualified for the job. More importantly, he has the resources required to ensure the Lakers remain financially powerful and competitive.

Until recently, the arrangement was not official, and Buss still technically maintained control. Now, the process is nearly complete, and the new era of Lakers basketball can begin.

Unlike when Jeanie took over, Walter is inheriting a Lakers team in a strong position. The biggest difference is Luka Doncic. After trading for the superstar last season, the franchise has reset its championship timeline with someone capable of leading for the next decade.

There is also the LeBron James factor. Even at 40 years old, James continues to be a cornerstone for the franchise, and his presence has a massive impact both on and off the court. He keeps the locker room unified, sets the example through his work ethic, and holds teammates accountable when needed.

Beyond the stars, the Lakers have built a solid foundation around their leadership. Head coach JJ Redick has helped reestablish a championship culture that had been lost in recent years. His system emphasizes discipline, pace, and team chemistry, all traits that fit perfectly with Walter’s long-term vision.

Ultimately, it is still too early to say how Walter’s ownership will impact the Lakers’ championship ambitions, but his deep pockets, proven track record, and commitment to winning make him the kind of owner capable of restoring the Lakers to long-term dominance.

If the deal is approved by the NBA Board of Governors, Mark Walter will become the latest billionaire to enter the league’s ownership circle, ushering in a new era for one of basketball’s most storied franchises. For Lakers fans, it could mark the start of another dynasty built for the modern age.