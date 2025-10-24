Luka Doncic Opens Up About Fitness Journey And Life Lessons From NBA Legends

Luka Doncic opened up in a new interview alongside Dirk Nowitzki, calling his current career “a full-circle moment” after growing up watching NBA legends like LeBron James.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic is embracing the moment. In a recent interview alongside Dirk Nowitzki, the Lakers star reflected on his journey from a young fan watching his idols to sharing the court with them, calling it a full-circle experience that every basketball player dreams about.

“I’m happy where I am,” said Doncic. “It’s a full-circle moment in life to watch you, watch LeBron, watch all of these great players on TV, and then you get to play with them or play against them. That’s what every kid who plays basketball dreams of.”

Doncic also opened up about his physical transformation and what motivated him to take his conditioning more seriously. After last season’s grueling Finals run, the 26-year-old made a personal commitment to elevate his game and body to another level.

“My fitness journey started in the Finals,” added Doncic. “Last season was hard for me, there were a lot of things going on. But I’m 26 years old, and I’ve got a long way ahead of me.”

Doncic was drafted third overall by the Mavericks in 2018. After winning Rookie of the Year, he rose to stardom almost immediately, making five straight All-Star teams. As the face and leader of the franchise, Luka was adored by fans and hailed as a hero in Dallas.

So when the Mavericks suddenly traded him in 2025, it came as a shock to everyone. Dirk had no idea what was happening, and Doncic took it as the ultimate betrayal. To Luka, the Mavericks were his home, and he was determined to retire there. But when the team publicly questioned his conditioning and work ethic after the trade, Doncic vowed to prove them wrong and committed to the most transformative summer of his career.

He lit up the EuroBasket tournament for Slovenia, making a strong impression on coaches and teammates. Behind the scenes, he worked tirelessly to build chemistry with his new Lakers teammates and develop a year-round training plan designed to keep him lean and in shape.

This new and improved Luka has been turning heads across the league. He looked dominant on opening night, finishing with 43 points and 12 rebounds on 63.0 percent shooting. While the Lakers ultimately lost the game, Doncic proved that his improved conditioning and focus are no fluke.

Now that he’s in the best shape of his life, Doncic appears ready to fulfill his highest potential, and it all started with the lessons he learned in the Finals. His first trip there with Dallas exposed the holes in his game and mindset, but this season represents a new beginning. At 26 years old, the Lakers are now Luka’s team, and he’s determined to make amends for all of his past shortcomings.

For Doncic, this new chapter is not just about redemption but evolution. He has already conquered individual accolades, but now his focus is on leadership, legacy, and lifting the Lakers back to the mountaintop. If his renewed commitment holds, the NBA could be witnessing the rise of a more mature, more dangerous version of Luka Doncic than ever before.

Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
