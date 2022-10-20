Matt Barnes Says Clippers Are The Biggest Threat To Warriors This Season: "If Any Team Can Beat The Warriors In The West Finals, It's Them."

Skip to main content

The Los Angeles Clippers know they are starting a new NBA season where many people expect a lot from them. Following a rather low-key 2021-22 campaign, the Californians are ready to bounce back and show that they can compete for the championship. 

Added to their star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they landed John Wall, which could make things more interesting for them. The best season of the Leonard-George tandem came in 2021 when they reached the Western Conference Finals, but the Phoenix Suns beat them in six games. 

This season, though, they hope to have Kawhi fully healthy all season long. If they don't have the Klaw ready to go, the situation will be a lot harder for them. Still, the Clips have reasons to dream this campaign and some are seeing them as a big threat to the defending NBA champions. 

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Matt Barnes recently gave his flowers to the Clippers, saying that they are the biggest threat to the Warriors this campaign. Barnes knows that the Clips have the depth, the stars, and the coach to make a run at the title, and he believes they can put up a good fight against Stephen Curry and co (11:44). 

"I think the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers [are favorites for the title], you know, it would be history for the Clippers. Shout out to Ty Lue and how he's been able to keep the train on the track, with no Kawhi all last year, PG missed a handful of games. The one thing about that team is that everybody knows their roles. Adding John Wall, to me the deepest team in the league is the Clippers, so, you gotta beat the champs, but if anyone in the Western Conference can beat the champs in the Western Finals, it could be the Clippers."

Many teams around the league are carrying huge pressure this season. The Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Clippers have all been competing for the title for a while and are still yet to win it. Out of the three, the Californians appear to be in the best shape to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy, but it's still too early to rule out any of these in the race for the championship. 

