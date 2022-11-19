Skip to main content

Miami Heat And Washington Wizards Set Infamous Record For Lowest-Scoring OT In League History

The Miami Heat and Washington Wizards set an infamous record for the lowest-scoring overtime in league history.

The Wizards (then known as Washington Bullets) were ironically involved in the previous record as well. Their skirmish against the Philadelphia 76ers in 1975 saw both sides score only six points (three each). Now, Miami and Washington set a record with five.

Both teams headed into OT with 104 on the board. While the Wizards made three points, the Heat managed two to eventually lose 107-105 at the Capital One Arena.

An in-form Kyle Kuzma (21 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists), Bradley Beal (27 points, 2 rebounds, and 8 assists), and Kristaps Porzingis (20 points, 17 rebounds, and 8 assists) made contributions, while Miami saw Kyle Lowry (24 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists) and Max Strus (22 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists) do the bulk of the scoring.

NBA Fans React To The Lowest-Scoring OT: "This is Wizards Basketball"

Needless to say, the unique stat had fans sharing their two cents on social media, and much of it was trolling the Wizards for being involved in the same record twice.

There were some scanty jokes on the Heat as well. Here's a look at some of the prize reactions:

if you don't like that, you don't like Wizards basketball

If you ever see a record broken for lowest points in any category, there's a good chance it's by the Wizards

Be proud of the record, you guys might break your own record again by scoring 2 points and the opposing team 1 point.

That was a depressing OT lol

Heat: "Our defense held them to just 3 points in OT."

Heat fans: "Cool, so we won then?"

Heat:

I gave both teams the benefit of the doubt, knowing how shitty the NBA app is, thought it just froze on 107-106, but oh well.. looks like it was a fun game.

well its really only two things; firstly, its the bad offense. and second, its the bad defense

How did the wizards win this game

NBA record holders, the Washington Wizards

They transported themselves to the pre shot clock era

The Wizards play the Charlotte Hornets next, while the Heat locks horns with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

