Kyle Kuzma Made A Startling Confession About His Amazing Performances Against The Mavericks And The Jazz

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Not many knew that Washington Wizards' forward Kyle Kuzma wasn't in the pink of health when he suited up against the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz.

Kuzma was instrumental in the wins against the two sides as he notched up 36 and 23 points, respectively, helping his team prop up consecutive wins. He also added 8 rebounds and 6 assists against the Jazz to help the Wizards win 121-112.

Speaking to the media post the win, the 27-year-old revealed that he wasn't in the greatest of spirits when he played both games. According to Ava Wallace of The Washington Post:

Kyle Kuzma was pretty sick (non-covid illness) today, he described how he was feeling this morning as "f***ed up." He was feeling under the weather against Dallas as well.

At the time of writing, the Wizards are on a hot three-game winning streak. Should they have a healthier-feeling Kuzma, chances of them extending the run increase significantly.

Kyle Kuzma Has Had A Productive 2022-23 Season For The Washington Wizards So Far

The ongoing season sees Kuzma average 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. His strong outings against Dallas and Utah saw the side go up 7-6 and placed fifth in the standings in the East. Given their good form, they will fancy their chances to string up more wins and stake their claim for a playoff berth.

Kuzma's form has him brimming with confidence as well as he was vocal about the Wizards running their offense through him. Speaking to the media after the win against the Mavericks, he said:

"I've been telling the coaching staff all year to run the offense through me. This was the game to do it. Look what happens."

While the Wizards don't necessarily boast of major firepower, their starters and the bench have been productive, generating wins and sticking to fundamentals to the best of their ability.

The Wizards play the Memphis Grizzles next, followed by contests against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat at home after a two-day break, which should provide more recovery time for the skilled forward.

