Skip to main content

Kyle Kuzma Made A Startling Confession About His Amazing Performances Against The Mavericks And The Jazz

Kyle Kuzma Made A Startling Confession About His Amazing Performances Against The Mavericks And The Jazz

Not many knew that Washington Wizards' forward Kyle Kuzma wasn't in the pink of health when he suited up against the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz.

Kuzma was instrumental in the wins against the two sides as he notched up 36 and 23 points, respectively, helping his team prop up consecutive wins. He also added 8 rebounds and 6 assists against the Jazz to help the Wizards win 121-112.

Speaking to the media post the win, the 27-year-old revealed that he wasn't in the greatest of spirits when he played both games. According to Ava Wallace of The Washington Post:

Kyle Kuzma was pretty sick (non-covid illness) today, he described how he was feeling this morning as "f***ed up." He was feeling under the weather against Dallas as well.

At the time of writing, the Wizards are on a hot three-game winning streak. Should they have a healthier-feeling Kuzma, chances of them extending the run increase significantly.

Kyle Kuzma Has Had A Productive 2022-23 Season For The Washington Wizards So Far

The ongoing season sees Kuzma average 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. His strong outings against Dallas and Utah saw the side go up 7-6 and placed fifth in the standings in the East. Given their good form, they will fancy their chances to string up more wins and stake their claim for a playoff berth.

Kuzma's form has him brimming with confidence as well as he was vocal about the Wizards running their offense through him. Speaking to the media after the win against the Mavericks, he said:

"I've been telling the coaching staff all year to run the offense through me. This was the game to do it. Look what happens."

While the Wizards don't necessarily boast of major firepower, their starters and the bench have been productive, generating wins and sticking to fundamentals to the best of their ability.

The Wizards play the Memphis Grizzles next, followed by contests against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat at home after a two-day break, which should provide more recovery time for the skilled forward.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyle Kuzma Made A Startling Confession About His Amazing Performances Against The Mavericks And The Jazz
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Made A Startling Confession About His Amazing Performances Against The Mavericks And The Jazz

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Durant Had The Highest Praise For Luka Doncic: "Being Able To Guard Him Is Only Going To Make Me Better"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Had The Highest Praise For Luka Doncic: "Being Able To Guard Him Is Only Going To Make Me Better"

By Divij Kulkarni
Draymond Green Reveals Warriors' True Feelings About A Kevin Durant Trade
NBA Media

Draymond Green Reveals Warriors' True Feelings About A Kevin Durant Trade

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Hart Posts Hilarious Birthday Message To Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Kevin Hart Posts Hilarious Birthday Message To Russell Westbrook

By Gautam Varier
Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN
NBA Media

Malika Andrews Destroyed Stephen A. Smith By Sharing His College Scoring Average On ESPN

By Divij Kulkarni
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Brooklyn Nets: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Day-To-Day
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Brooklyn Nets: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Day-To-Day

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Zion Williamson Boldly Claims He'll Pay The Fines If Any Of His Teammates Get Technical Fouls
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Boldly Claims He'll Pay The Fines If Any Of His Teammates Get Technical Fouls

By Aaron Abhishek
Luka Doncic Shut Down Critics And Snapped Out Of A Mini Slump With A 40-Point Triple Double: "He Cooked Dame"
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Shut Down Critics And Snapped Out Of A Mini Slump With A 40-Point Triple Double: "He Cooked Dame"

By Aaron Abhishek
Dirk Nowitzki Revealed How His Massive Diet Change At 27 Made A Big Difference To His Career
NBA Media

Dirk Nowitzki Revealed How His Massive Diet Change At 27 Made A Big Difference To His Career

By Divij Kulkarni
Video Of Larry Bird Making NBA Players Look Ridiculous Goes Viral: "He Was Just Special"
NBA Media

Video Of Larry Bird Making NBA Players Look Ridiculous Goes Viral: "He Was Just Special"

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Magic Johnson vs. Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Comparison
NBA

Lakers Magic Johnson vs. Lakers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Comparison

By Eddie Bitar
20 Worst Players On The Last 20 Championship Teams
NBA

20 Worst Players On The Last 20 Championship Teams

By Eddie Bitar
LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition
NBA Media

LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition

By Titan Frey
LeBron James And Kevin Durant Will Face Off On The Court For The First Time Since 2018
NBA Media

LeBron James And Kevin Durant May Face Off On The Court For The First Time Since 2018

By Aaron Abhishek
Joel Embiid Shared A Concerning Update On His Difficult Shoulder Injury
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Shared A Concerning Update On His Difficult Shoulder Injury

By Aaron Abhishek