Skip to main content

Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."

Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."

Michael Jordan may have been retired for almost two decades, but the Chicago Bulls legend remains one of the most popular athletes in the world. He is considered the GOAT of basketball, and it's only natural that fans look up to him.

So much so that many even considered Jordan their role model. But are NBA players really role models? Well, MJ's longtime rival Charles Barkley once did a commercial where he made it clear that NBA players are not role models.

In the commercial, Chuck said instead of looking up to him, kids should look up to their parents. Barkley got a huge backlash over these comments and even revealed that he's probably the only person in the world who got in trouble for telling kids to listen to their parents.

Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley's Stance On NBA Players Not Being Role Models

Without Jordan, the NBA would have never been this popular around the globe. So it's obvious that he holds a lot of influence over people who follow the league. After retiring from the league, MJ once sat down for an interview with GQ.

In the interview, he talked about several things, including the fact that he agrees with Barkley's stance on NBA players not being role models for kids.

Via GQ:

For instance, when he came out and said, “I'm not a role model.” I realized we're really not. We assume that responsibility because of the respect we're given. But we can't tell these kids they can be us. When he first came out with that, I was like, “Wow, he's right.” Because your parents are your role models, or your grandparents or your aunt.

Mike revealed this when he was asked about Barkley having the leverage of saying things that he could never do. If the face of the NBA said something along the same lines, it would mean a lot of trouble for the league. But at the end of the day, the two legends only wanted to make it clear that kids should consider their parents as their role models.

YOU MAY LIKE

Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Joel Embiid Takes A Shot At Former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo: "We Had A Crazy GM Tweeting About His Players, Going Crazy On Twitter, Which Was Insane."
NBA Media

Joel Embiid Roasts Fans Who Overreacted To 76ers 0-3 Start: "They Probably Wanted Me To Be Traded."

By Lee Tran
Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer
NBA Media

Video: James Harden Didn't Dribble Or Move From His Spot And Still Got Himself Wide Open For A 3-Pointer

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Patrick Beverley Is Not Frustrated Despite The Lakers' 0-3 Start: "I’m Not Frustrated. I’m Living The Dream."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Is Not Frustrated Despite The Lakers' 0-3 Start: "I’m Not Frustrated. I’m Living The Dream."

By Gautam Varier
simmons morant
NBA Media

Video: Ja Morant Hilariously Baits Ben Simmons Into Fouling Out

By Lee Tran
WWE Wrestler JBL Mocks Charlotte Hornets And Michael Jordan On WWE Raw: "Charlotte Took The GOAT Of All GOATS, Michael Jordan, And Turned Him Into A Loser!"
NBA Media

WWE Wrestler JBL Mocks Charlotte Hornets And Michael Jordan On WWE Raw: "Charlotte Took The GOAT Of All GOATs, Michael Jordan, And Turned Him Into A Loser!"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Believes Andrew Wiggins Is Playing His Best Basketball Ever: "I Don’t Think He’s Ever Looked More Confident"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Believes Andrew Wiggins Is Playing His Best Basketball Ever: "I Don’t Think He’s Ever Looked More Confident"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lamar Odom Believes The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis Due To His Struggles With Staying Fit: "I Know What Kobe Bryant Would Say, ‘Yo Trade That M*****f****r If He Ain’t Gon’ Be Out There.'"
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Believes The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis Due To His Struggles With Staying Fit: "I Know What Kobe Bryant Would Say, ‘Yo Trade That M*****f****r If He Ain’t Gon’ Be Out There.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Lakers Insider Thinks Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers Is Becoming More Awkward Every Day: "Westbrook Has Gone From Being The Elephant In The Room To Being The Oxygen In The Room."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Starting The Season 1-2 After Loss To Memphis Grizzlies: "Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Aren't Enough To Make Them Contenders"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Starting The Season 1-2 After Loss To Memphis Grizzlies: "Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Aren't Enough To Make Them Contenders"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Michael Jordan On Being A Demanding Teammate During His Playing Days: "That Was Leadership... I Bet If You Ask Anyone Now On Those Teams, They Have A Greater Appreciation For What We Achieved."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan On Being A Demanding Teammate During His Playing Days: "That Was Leadership... I Bet If You Ask Anyone Now On Those Teams, They Have A Greater Appreciation For What We Achieved."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off On Russell Westbrook: "Russell Westbrook Can't Shoot. It’s Just That Simple… Ladies And Gentlemen, Russell Westbrook Is Shooting 8 Percent From 3-Point Range."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Sounds Off On Russell Westbrook: "Russell Westbrook Can't Shoot. It’s Just That Simple… Ladies And Gentlemen, Russell Westbrook Is Shooting 8 Percent From 3-Point Range."

By Gautam Varier
Magic Johnson Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thought He Would Hold The All-Time Scoring Record Forever
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thought He Would Hold The All-Time Scoring Record Forever

By Gautam Varier
Kevin O'Connor Brutally Calls Out Russell Westbrook: "Russell Westbrook Is A Washed-Up Bricklayer Who Needs To Be Traded Immediately For The Los Angeles Lakers To Have Any Chance Of Saving Their Season."
NBA Media

Kevin O'Connor Brutally Calls Out Russell Westbrook: "Russell Westbrook Is A Washed-Up Bricklayer Who Needs To Be Traded Immediately For The Los Angeles Lakers To Have Any Chance Of Saving Their Season."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"

By Gautam Varier