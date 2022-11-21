Michael Jordan And LeBron James Playing Chess, FIBA Creates A Legendary Picture Of The Two GOATs

Credit: Fadeaway World

In the history of the NBA, there have been many players who have showcased their talents in the league. But not many can be considered as true greats of the sport. Even among them, there is a long-running debate about who is the greatest player of all time? Or simply the GOAT?

Well, most tend to believe that the title belongs to none other than Michael Jordan. The Chicago Bulls legend achieved everything a player could imagine while playing in the league. On top of that, Michael Jordan's impact on making the NBA known around the globe can never be underestimated.

On the other hand, the second player who is thought of as worthy of the GOAT title is LeBron James. James, 37, is still going strong in the league and is considered to be one of the most complete players to ever play in the league. So who is the GOAT?

FIBA Subtly Settles The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan

A couple of days ago, Louis Vuitton broke the internet after posting an image of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo together just ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Although it was revealed later that the two players weren't actually together and photoshopped was used to make them sit together, fans still consider it the greatest image in the history of sports. Speaking of that, the official Twitter account of FIBA posted the same image by carefully photoshopping LeBron and Jordan in the picture.

But how exactly has it settled the GOAT debate? You may wonder about it. Well, the answer to it is on the arrangement of the pieces on the chessboard. It replicated the 2017 game between chess grandmasters Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura.

The game famously ended with a draw between the two chess players. While it could be just a coincidence, many have connected the dots and used the same explanation to reach the conclusion of the respective GOAT debates is a draw.

