Jalen Rose Says Larsa Pippen Should See Marcus Jordan As More Of A Nephew Than A Mate

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen played 10 seasons together for the Chicago Bulls. During that time, the two players were considered incredibly close and helped the team win six NBA Championships. But over the years, the two players have separated from each other, slowly but surely.

One of the biggest turning points in their relationship was the portrayal of Scottie in ESPN's 'The Last Dance' docuseries. Pippen openly called out MJ for that. But the final nail in the coffin for them could be the rumors of Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan dating each other.

Following Larsa's divorce from Scottie, many wanted to know who would be her next partner. Well, according to recent rumors, MJ's son, Marcus, is dating the 48-year-old.

However, Larsa recently cleared the rumors and revealed that she and Marcus are nothing more than friends at the moment. Pippen may have said that, but the two were once again seen hugging and kissing on a date in New York.

Jalen Rose Calls Out Larsa Pippen

The obvious age difference between Larsa and Marcus has led to many talking about their relationship. The most recent one was Jalen Rose. The former NBA player turned analyst believes that Larsa should consider Marcus as a nephew instead of a potential mate.

"Certain relationships used to be off limits. And I, on paper, want everybody to be happy and to live their best life. But the best thing I can say for her is she should see him as more of a nephew than a mate."

Considering the rift between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, if Marcus and Larsa are indeed dating, it simply may burn even the slightest chances of the two players' relationship getting better.

While both Larsa and Marcus are adults, capable of making their own decisions, as pointed out by Rose, some relationships are simply off the limits. But let's see how things turn out in the future as Larsa and Marcus still haven't officially announced that they are a couple.

