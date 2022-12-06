Skip to main content

Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James 1-On-1 In His Prime

Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime

Many NBA fans have dreamed of seeing Michael Jordan playing against LeBron James, even if it's a pickup game. These two legends are arguably the two greatest players of all time, and the comparisons and hypothetical scenarios are always there whenever they're mentioned. 

Back in the day, Jordan and LeBron played together during a pickup game, and they dominated the competition. However, there's no footage of those matches, so we can only imagine how magical that was. 

Fans keep dreaming about these two going at it on the court, though, and one of them once replied to the question of how a game between them would have gone. Their competitiveness is off the charts, and neither player would say they were the ones losing. 

Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James 1-On-1 In His Prime

Back in 2015, during a Q&A session in Santa Barbara at his 20th Annual Basketball Camp: Michael Jordan Flight School, MJ was asked several questions, including who would come out victorious if he ever faced LeBron James while in his prime. Jordan tried to avoid answering that, but at some point, he decided to break his silence and gave a candid response (3:41 mark). 

“Why you guys keep with that question? I know this is the ESPN question,” Jordan said. “I know it's going to be all over ESPN. If I was in my prime, could I beat LeBron in a one-on-one game? No question. And he's going to say no question.”

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have had a similar path. Even past 37, they are great on the court and have found a lot of success, at least individually speaking. They're two of the greatest performers in the NBA Finals, although Jordan's record is way better than James'. 

When it came to 1-on-1 duels, nobody was better than His Airness, and not even Kobe Bryant could beat him in his game. Jordan mastered 1-on-1 duels, and as he said, it would have been really hard for LeBron to beat him during his prime. Not even Scottie Pippen doubts that MJ would have easily gotten past James if they went at it. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime

By Orlando Silva
Kristaps Porzingis Gets Brutally Honest On His Failed Partnership With Luka Doncic
NBA Media

Kristaps Porzingis Gets Brutally Honest On His Failed Partnership With Luka Doncic

By Orlando Silva
The Best NBA Player Per Position This Season
NBA

The Best NBA Player Per Position This Season

By Nick Mac
10 NBA Players That Could Be Traded In December
NBA Trade Rumors

10 NBA Players That Could Be Traded In December

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Rumors: Suns And Hawks Interested In Kyle Kuzma
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Suns And Hawks Interested In Kyle Kuzma

By Orlando Silva
Fans Debate About The Athlete Of The Century: LeBron James Is The Only NBA Player On The List
NBA Media

Fans Debate About The Athlete Of The Century: LeBron James Is The Only NBA Player On The List

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Atlanta Hawks Announcer Dramatically Lost Consciousness During Live Show With Dominique Wilkins
NBA Media

Atlanta Hawks Announcer Dramatically Lost Consciousness During Live Show With Dominique Wilkins

By Orlando Silva
The NBA Will Award The Team With The Best Regular Season Record A Brand New Trophy
NBA Media

The NBA Will Award The Team With The Best Regular Season Record A Brand New Trophy

By Orlando Silva
50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History
NBA

50 Greatest Point Guards In NBA History

By Eddie Bitar
Stephen Curry's Reaction To Andrew Nembhard Drilling A Three-Pointer Over Him Goes Viral
NBA Media

Stephen Curry's Reaction To Andrew Nembhard Drilling A Three-Pointer Over Him Goes Viral

By Gautam Varier
Shaquille O’Neal Shares The Lakers' All-Time GOAT Pyramid On His Instagram
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Shares The Lakers' All-Time GOAT Pyramid On His Instagram

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Almost Landed Terry Rozier In A 3-Team Trade Around Donovan Mitchell
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Almost Landed Terry Rozier In A 3-Team Trade Around Donovan Mitchell

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Pacers Rookie Andrew Nembhard 'Cooking' LeBron James And Stephen Curry
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Pacers Rookie Andrew Nembhard 'Cooking' LeBron James And Stephen Curry

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Suddenly Love Kawhi Leonard Again After His Game-Winning Shot Against The Hornets
NBA Media

NBA Fans Suddenly Love Kawhi Leonard Again After His Game-Winning Shot Against The Hornets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan Once Admitted Being 'Scared And Intimidated' By Coach Dean Smith
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Admitted Being 'Scared And Intimidated' By Coach Dean Smith

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Says Tom Brady Is The GOAT After Huge Comeback Win
NBA Media

LeBron James Says Tom Brady Is The GOAT After Huge Comeback Win

By Ishaan Bhattacharya