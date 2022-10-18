Scottie Pippen: "There Is No Game Where I Would Pick LeBron James Over Michael Jordan"

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have fallen apart in recent years, Scottie's belief that MJ's teammates didn't get the credit they deserve being the primary reason. The duo that dominated the 90s with the Chicago Bulls no longer see eye to eye with one another. But they have always praised one another's game, even in retirement, with Scottie and MJ knowing that neither could have achieved everything they did without the other.

Jordan is the GOAT, most NBA fans agree with this sentiment, but there are always those that don't. LeBron James has an ever-increasing number of fans that push his case to be considered the greatest ever, and his burgeoning achievements make it a legitimate case as well. However, despite their differences, Scottie has always defended Michael's legacy as the GOAT when asked about it. Even Dennis Rodman, the third star most remembered on the Bulls, thinks they would lock Bron up.

Scottie Pippen Said He Would Take Michael Jordan Over LeBron James In Any Game

LeBron James may have a few former teammates in mind when it comes to going against MJ and Pippen in a 2 vs. 2, but Pippen would likely suggest it wouldn't matter. When asked about the topic in 2018 on ESPN, Scottie was very firm about who he thinks is better.

(starts at 1:05 minutes):

"Michael Jordan is the greatest player to ever put on shoes and play in our game. No doubt about it. I'm always asked about questions comparing him to LeBron, I try to make the best of it. But really, the comparison shouldn't ever be made... But there's no game I would ever play in, where I would pick LeBron James over Michael Jordan. Not if I'm trying to win. I'm not gonna give up my teammate who I won 6 championships with and go and start fishing in a pond thinking I'm gonna catch a bigger fish."

These were really firm words from Pippen and quite unsurprising too, there's no way he would pick someone over his star teammate, as he said. LeBron James may have greater all-round stats and longevity, but Michael's prime was arguably unlike any other player in the history of the game.

When looking at how much respect Pippen has while talking about MJ here, it is sad to think about the bad terms that both Bulls legends are at with one another now. Hopefully, they can figure it out sometime in the future, as the Chicago Bulls dynasty is still considered the best team to ever play by many.