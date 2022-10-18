Skip to main content

Scottie Pippen: "There Is No Game Where I Would Pick LeBron James Over Michael Jordan"

Scottie Pippen: "There Is No Game Where I Would Pick LeBron James Over Michael Jordan"

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have fallen apart in recent years, Scottie's belief that MJ's teammates didn't get the credit they deserve being the primary reason. The duo that dominated the 90s with the Chicago Bulls no longer see eye to eye with one another. But they have always praised one another's game, even in retirement, with Scottie and MJ knowing that neither could have achieved everything they did without the other. 

Jordan is the GOAT, most NBA fans agree with this sentiment, but there are always those that don't. LeBron James has an ever-increasing number of fans that push his case to be considered the greatest ever, and his burgeoning achievements make it a legitimate case as well. However, despite their differences, Scottie has always defended Michael's legacy as the GOAT when asked about it. Even Dennis Rodman, the third star most remembered on the Bulls, thinks they would lock Bron up

Scottie Pippen Said He Would Take Michael Jordan Over LeBron James In Any Game

LeBron James may have a few former teammates in mind when it comes to going against MJ and Pippen in a 2 vs. 2, but Pippen would likely suggest it wouldn't matter. When asked about the topic in 2018 on ESPN, Scottie was very firm about who he thinks is better.

(starts at 1:05 minutes):

"Michael Jordan is the greatest player to ever put on shoes and play in our game. No doubt about it. I'm always asked about questions comparing him to LeBron, I try to make the best of it. But really, the comparison shouldn't ever be made... But there's no game I would ever play in, where I would pick LeBron James over Michael Jordan. Not if I'm trying to win. I'm not gonna give up my teammate who I won 6 championships with and go and start fishing in a pond thinking I'm gonna catch a bigger fish."

These were really firm words from Pippen and quite unsurprising too, there's no way he would pick someone over his star teammate, as he said. LeBron James may have greater all-round stats and longevity, but Michael's prime was arguably unlike any other player in the history of the game. 

When looking at how much respect Pippen has while talking about MJ here, it is sad to think about the bad terms that both Bulls legends are at with one another now. Hopefully, they can figure it out sometime in the future, as the Chicago Bulls dynasty is still considered the best team to ever play by many. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Scottie Pippen: "There Is No Game Where I Would Pick LeBron James Over Michael Jordan"
NBA Media

Scottie Pippen: "There Is No Game Where I Would Pick LeBron James Over Michael Jordan"

By Divij Kulkarni
'Kyrie Irving Can Be The MVP, He Can Be The Finals MVP, He Can Do Whatever He Wants To Do,' Brooklyn Nets Teammate Praises Kyrie Irving Ahead Of The New Season
NBA Media

'Kyrie Irving Can Be The MVP, He Can Be The Finals MVP, He Can Do Whatever He Wants To Do,' Brooklyn Nets Teammate Praises Kyrie Irving Ahead Of The New Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson Reveals His Thoughts On Getting Another Big Contract From The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Reveals His Thoughts On Getting Another Big Contract From The Golden State Warriors

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Praise Kyrie Irving: “Kai Is Amazing, Talking To Everybody, Communicating, Being One Of The Heads Of The Snake On Both Ends Of The Floor For Us."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Praise Kyrie Irving: “Kai Is Amazing, Talking To Everybody, Communicating, Being One Of The Heads Of The Snake On Both Ends Of The Floor For Us."

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook Will Reportedly Come Off The Bench After 1,004 Consecutive Games As A Starter
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Will Reportedly Come Off The Bench After 1,004 Consecutive Games As A Starter

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell
NBA Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals

By Gautam Varier
NBA 2022-23: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Expected Lineups, Match Prediction, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Expected Lineups, Match Prediction, Injuries Updates

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Bill Russell Shut Down Dennis Rodman After He Was Compared With Him And Wilt Chamberlain: "Well, He's Certainly An Entertainer... To Compare Him With Wilt And Me Is, Well, In Error."
NBA Media

Bill Russell Shut Down Dennis Rodman After He Was Compared With Him And Wilt Chamberlain: "Well, He's Certainly An Entertainer... To Compare Him With Wilt And Me Is, Well, In Error."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kendrick Perkins Gives The Lakers A Brutal Reality Check About Russell Westbrook: "I Think The Relationship Is Pretty Much Over... Russell Westbrook Is Not Going To Be In Full Acceptance Of This Sixth Man Role With The Lakers."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Gives The Lakers A Brutal Reality Check About Russell Westbrook: "I Think The Relationship Is Pretty Much Over... Russell Westbrook Is Not Going To Be In Full Acceptance Of This Sixth Man Role With The Lakers."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Analyst Nick Wright Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Not Give The Contract Extension To Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Nick Wright Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Not Give The Contract Extension To Draymond Green

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charlotte Hornets Might Have Had The Worst Offseason Ever In NBA History: 3 Players Arrested, LaMelo Ball Is Injured, Zero Wins In The Preseason
NBA Media

Charlotte Hornets Might Have Had The Worst Offseason Ever In NBA History: 3 Players Arrested, LaMelo Ball Is Injured, Zero Wins In The Preseason

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Is Excited About Guarding Zion Williamson This Season: "It’s Going To Be Exciting Times When Guys Get Healthy, Especially The Marquee Guys In This League."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Is Excited About Guarding Zion Williamson This Season: "It’s Going To Be Exciting Times When Guys Get Healthy, Especially The Marquee Guys In This League."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
All-Time 4-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 5-Ring Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

All-Time 4-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 5-Ring Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Kyle Daubs
The Most Expensive Starting Lineup For The 2022-23 NBA Season Worth $218 Million
NBA

The Most Expensive Starting Lineup For The 2022-23 NBA Season Worth $218 Million

By Nick Mac