Michael Jordan Explained How He Would Beat Stephen Curry In A 1-On-1 Game

Stephen Curry is one of the NBA's leading men in the 21st century, he has changed how the game of basketball is played at every level. There is no disputing that Curry is the most excellent shooter in the history of the NBA, and he has shown time and again that it's very tough for even the best players in the game to take him on. But how would Steph fare in a one-on-one against the greatest player in the league's history?

Michael Jordan is the consensus GOAT for most NBA fans and analysts, although many also give LeBron James much consideration. But Michael Jordan was a born winner, and when asked about it, he thinks he could have taken LeBron on 1-on-1 during his prime. Stephen Curry himself has been the subject of many MJ comparisons, and you best believe that His Airness has an idea of how he would gain the upper hand over Steph in a contest as well.

Michael Jordan Named The Key Attribute He Would Use To Win Against Stephen Curry

Michael Jordan is often asked which modern NBA stars he would like to play against and how he would beat them. And knowing how competitive MJ has always been, it's no surprise when he reveals his belief that he could have beaten them all. Stephen Curry has been called the Michael Jordan of the current era, but the original believes he could beat him in a 1-on-1 by using one simple factor (via International Business Times).

“Well, I'd go against Stephen Curry because I'm a little bit bigger than him so I could back him in, but LeBron's a little bit too big,” Jordan answered.

“If I was in my prime, could I beat LeBron in a one-on-one game? No question. And he's going to say no question.”

LeBron James was also a part of the question, and the GOAT did explain that his size would make it harder to do the same thing that he would do to Curry. While Steph does have limitless range, MJ is also one of the best defenders in history, so a battle between them would likely expose Curry's lack of defense.

And while Steph Curry has earned the right to be considered in any Top 10 list of all the NBA players ever, most would agree that he would likely lose to Michael Jordan. There is no shame in that, Jordan is the GOAT for a reason, but if he can win a couple more championships, Curry could be challenging for that title himself.

Michael Jordan Jokes Stephen Curry Is Not A Hall Of Famer

Stephen Curry is headed to the Hall Of Fame, his contributions to the game have been immense. However, MJ once joked about how the Warriors superstar wouldn't be inducted.

"I hope not. He's still a great player. Not a Hall Of Famer yet though. He's not."

Stephen Curry has won Finals MVP and added his 4th championship since this video was taken, and even then one could tell that MJ's comment was tongue in cheek. Curry will go into the Hall Of Fame like anyone who has achieved everything he has should, and MJ will still say he could beat him in a 1-on-1.

