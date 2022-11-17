Michael Jordan Hilariously Joked Why He Is The Tallest Person In His Family: “My Father Is 5’10, My Mother Is 5’5. The Milkman Is About 6’7."

For most fans, Michael Jordan is the greatest player to ever play in the NBA. He achieved that legendary status by having an almost spotless career in the league. From not even routinely qualifying for the playoffs, MJ helped the Chicago Bulls win six NBA Championship in the 1990s. Obviously, he was the best player on each of those championship teams.

While Jordan had a great skill set, he couldn't have used it well if he wasn't tall enough to play in the NBA. Jordan's height was 6'6" tall, which may seem quite tall when we talk about normal people, but by the NBA's standards, it's perfect. Thanks to his stature, Jordan could dunk the ball while being athletic enough to pull off crazy layups.

But where did Jordan get his height from? Well, he doesn't really come from a family of giants. So the answer to this question was actually pretty sought out by fans during MJ's playing days.

Michael Jordan Joked About Getting His Height From His Milkman

A relatively younger Michael Jordan made an appearance in an interview with David Letterman in 1989. During the interview, Jordan was much different from his usual focused self and cracked plenty of jokes. One of the jokes was about his height.

He was asked whether he was the tallest in the family. Jordan agreed to it while also pointing out the fact that his parents aren't really that tall and the ultimate punchline was when he mentioned the height of his milkman.

"I'm the tallest. My father is about 5'10, my mother is about 5'5, everyone else is about 5'6.5, 5'7. The milkman is about 6'7."

MJ immediately made everyone burst into laughter, including the host, Letterman. Letterman may have looked disgusted with the joke, but he simply couldn't help himself and laughed at it.

Speaking of Jordan, the Chicago Bulls legend is still in touch with the league, but as an owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately, he hasn't been as successful as an owner as he was during his playing days.

