Miles Bridges Becomes Restricted Free Agent After Allowing $7.9 Million Qualifying Expire

Miles Bridges Becomes Restricted Free Agent After Allowing $7.9 Million Qualifying Offer To Expire

The Charlotte Hornets did something last season that fans of the franchise have been waiting for years. They built a strong young core, headlined by 2 players who could both be perennial All-Stars in LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. However, just as this incredible duo emerged, their time together ended.

LaMelo will be the sole offensive option for the Hornets next season as the team hasn't re-signed Miles Bridges, whose $7.9 million qualifying offer has officially expired. Bridges will now be a restricted free agent, giving the Hornets the ability to match any contract that the player might sign.

Bridges was charged with felony domestic violence and child abuse back in April 2022, ruining the $100 million payday that Miles was expected to get. Now, the player is probably not going to receive another NBA contract despite being a 20-point scorer over the course of last season. 

Will Bridges Return To The NBA?

It is highly unlikely that an NBA team will accept Bridges with open arms after everything that has happened. The Hornets control his future for the next year, as they can just match whatever contract offer he gets to ensure he doesn't play for a rival team at a cut-rate price.

From a PR perspective, no team will be wanting to associate themselves with Bridges. This basically guarantees that Miles won't get a contract offer. The Miami Heat don't have a power forward right now but still haven't even looked towards Bridges' direction because of his off-court struggles. Miles pleaded non-guilty, so a judgment will be based on what the courts have to say. 

There is no place for violent abusers in the NBA. If the courts rule Bridges guilty, he definitely won't find himself in the NBA again. Not guilty could lead to a couple of seasons away from the NBA while Bridges works on his own rehabilitation. For now, the Hornets are okay with letting Miles be out of the league, given the pretty shocking circumstances he put himself in.  

