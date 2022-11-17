NBA Fan Savagely Trolls Ben Simmons: “Choking Out Karl-Anthony Towns Is The Hardest He’s Worked In 3 Years”

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons has remained a hot topic around the NBA, and as the days go by, the point guard earns more criticism. His first month as an active player for the Brooklyn Nets hasn't gone as smoothly as he would have liked, creating some issues for the team, which isn't going through a good moment right now.

In recent hours, a report suggested that there was growing frustration within the team with Simmons' availability and the way he approaches the game. Many within the organization don't think Ben is putting in the work, and that could ruin their chances more than they are right now.

"According to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the frustration surrounding Simmons had been building in recent weeks within the organization. "The coaching staff and players have been concerned about his availability and level of play, with some questioning his passion for the game, those sources said. But even when he did play, Simmons’ struggles in his first nine games this season were part of the Nets frustration as well."

Simmons replied to the people who constantly criticize him on the Nets and before on the Philadelphia 76ers, claiming that nobody was there when he was hurt to call him a liar.

NBA Fan Savagely Trolls Ben Simmons

Ben has defended himself more than once, but that doesn't seem to work for him. The NBA community will continue going at him for the minimum reason until he recovers his best level and surpasses it. One NBA fan took to Twitter to remember one of the most intense moments Simmons lived on the court.

Ironically, this wasn't something related to a play, good or bad, but a brawl between the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019, where Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns went at it during a game and Simmons choked Towns trying to break this fight.

"Ben Simmons choking out Karl Anthony towns is the hardest he’s worked on the court in the last 3 years," the fan wrote, alongside a short clip of Simmons making KAT tap.

It's not a secret that Ben has been asked to do and give more on the court. Both the Sixers and Nets have wanted to see more from him, but the player appears to be blocked, as Charles Barkley recently stated. If he can get past this situation, he can become that guy that everybody expected him to be before he made it to the league.

Many think he can still provide a lot for a lot of teams, but he has to show that he has that desire and wants to thrive on the Nets or any other squad around the league.

