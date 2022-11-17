Skip to main content

NBA Fan Savagely Trolls Ben Simmons: “Choking Out Karl-Anthony Towns Is The Hardest He’s Worked In 3 Years”

NBA Fan Savagely Trolls Ben Simmons: “Choking Out Karl-Anthony Towns Is The Hardest He’s Worked In 3 Years”

Ben Simmons has remained a hot topic around the NBA, and as the days go by, the point guard earns more criticism. His first month as an active player for the Brooklyn Nets hasn't gone as smoothly as he would have liked, creating some issues for the team, which isn't going through a good moment right now. 

In recent hours, a report suggested that there was growing frustration within the team with Simmons' availability and the way he approaches the game. Many within the organization don't think Ben is putting in the work, and that could ruin their chances more than they are right now. 

"According to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the frustration surrounding Simmons had been building in recent weeks within the organization.

"The coaching staff and players have been concerned about his availability and level of play, with some questioning his passion for the game, those sources said. But even when he did play, Simmons’ struggles in his first nine games this season were part of the Nets frustration as well."

Simmons replied to the people who constantly criticize him on the Nets and before on the Philadelphia 76ers, claiming that nobody was there when he was hurt to call him a liar. 

NBA Fan Savagely Trolls Ben Simmons

Ben has defended himself more than once, but that doesn't seem to work for him. The NBA community will continue going at him for the minimum reason until he recovers his best level and surpasses it. One NBA fan took to Twitter to remember one of the most intense moments Simmons lived on the court. 

Ironically, this wasn't something related to a play, good or bad, but a brawl between the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019, where Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns went at it during a game and Simmons choked Towns trying to break this fight. 

"Ben Simmons choking out Karl Anthony towns is the hardest he’s worked on the court in the last 3 years," the fan wrote, alongside a short clip of Simmons making KAT tap. 

It's not a secret that Ben has been asked to do and give more on the court. Both the Sixers and Nets have wanted to see more from him, but the player appears to be blocked, as Charles Barkley recently stated. If he can get past this situation, he can become that guy that everybody expected him to be before he made it to the league. 

Many think he can still provide a lot for a lot of teams, but he has to show that he has that desire and wants to thrive on the Nets or any other squad around the league. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fan Savagely Trolls Ben Simmons: “Choking Out Karl-Anthony Towns Is The Hardest He’s Worked In 3 Years”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Savagely Trolls Ben Simmons: “Choking Out Karl-Anthony Towns Is The Hardest He’s Worked In 3 Years”

By Orlando Silva
5 Most Important Questions For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now
NBA Media

5 Most Important Questions For The Los Angeles Lakers Right Now

By Aaron Abhishek
Stephen A. Smith Says The Warriors Need To Trade For Kevin Durant: "You Can’t Waste The Greatness Of Steph Curry.”
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says The Warriors Need To Trade For Kevin Durant: "You Can’t Waste The Greatness Of Steph Curry.”

By Nico Martinez
The Most Selfish NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
NBA Media

The Most Selfish NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Speaks Up On Klay Thompson's Massive Shooting Slump

By Nico Martinez
Jae Crowder
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Were Close To Three-Team Jae Crowder Trade Before Warriors Game

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James’ Incredible Homes: Current And Former Houses Of The King
NBA Media

LeBron James’ Incredible Homes: Current And Former Houses Of The King

By Titan Frey
NBA Analyst Thinks The Warriors Are In Real Trouble Because Of Draymond Green And Jordan Poole
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Thinks The Warriors Are In Real Trouble Because Of Draymond Green And Jordan Poole

By Aaron Abhishek
Mikal Bridges Jabs Klay Thompson After He Hits A 3-Pointer In Front Of The Warriors' Bench
NBA Media

Mikal Bridges Jabs Klay Thompson After He Hits A 3-Pointer In Front Of The Warriors' Bench

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephen Curry Sends Big Message To Warriors Teammates About 'Losing Habits'
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Sends Big Message To Warriors Teammates About 'Losing Habits'

By Orlando Silva
Rudy Gobert Was Upset Because No One Passed Him The Ball And Then Karl-Anthony Towns Responded By Assisting Him For Easy Points
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Was Upset Because No One Passed Him The Ball And Then Karl-Anthony Towns Responded By Assisting Him For Easy Points

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Los Angeles Lakers' Result Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers' Result Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steve Kerr Calls Out The Warriors Players: "No Commitment To The Group To Get 3 Stops In A Row"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Out The Warriors Players: "No Commitment To The Group To Get 3 Stops In A Row"

By Aaron Abhishek
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
NBA Media

Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Greatest Playmakers In NBA History
NBA

The Greatest Playmakers In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Says The OKC Thunder Ball Boy Threatened To Kill Him After Injuring Russell Westbrook In 2013 Playoffs

By Nico Martinez