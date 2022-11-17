Skip Bayless Rips Kevin Durant For His Comments About Supporting Cast: "I Thought Everything He Said Was Pathetic..."

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Since Kevin Durant first entered the league in 2007, NBA analyst Skip Bayless has been one of his biggest fans. In OKC, Golden State, and even in Brooklyn, Skip has defended and supported Durant's every move.

But after making some questionable comments to the media about his teammates and the lack of talent surrounding him, Bayless couldn't side with the 2x Finals MVP on this one.

Speaking on Undisputed Thursday morning, Mr. Bayless ripped Durant for essentially throwing his teammates under the bus.

"I could be wrong about this, but I don't believe anybody in sports media has defended Kevin Durant more than I have. I have defended him as the best player on the planet even though he has taken shot after shot at me and took one the other day. He is taking shots at you, he is taking shots at everybody. He constantly bites the hand that has fed him an MVP back in 2014. I've been KD's staunchest defender, but I thought everything he said in both of these interviews was pathetic. I thought his comments about why he demanded a trade were pathetic. I thought his comments about leadership were contradictory and pathetic. I thought the shot he took at their starting lineup at Sacramento was completely unnecessary. And I thought his explanation of why he does not need a ring to validate him away from Golden State and Steph and Klay and Draymond was absolutely pathetic."

Kevin Durant's Questionable Remarks About His Teammates Could Damage Brooklyn's Team Chemistry

In a revealing and unprompted interview with the media, Durant opened up about the season and his experience with the Nets so far. He also pretty much called his own teammates trash, which could have some major implications down the road.

“Look at our starting lineup," Durant said in a chat with Chris Haynes. "Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? Durant asked B/R. “You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there.

Certainly, Edmond Sumner and Joe Harris weren't pleased with the comment from Durant, and it really speaks volumes to the lack of trust some of these players have for each other.

At this point, the Nets are headed in the completely wrong direction and there may be no stopping the bleeding until it's too late.

