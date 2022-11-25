Skip to main content

NBA Fans Believe They Have Discovered Shocking Secret About Shams Charania After Deleted Tweet

When it comes to getting the latest NBA rumors, updates, and inside information, there aren't many in the business who are better than Shams Charania. After years under Adrian Wojnarowski at Yahoo Sports, he made the transition to The Athletic a while back and has continued to grow his resume and reputation ever since.

Shams is a well-liked figured in the NBA and has done a good job staying out of controversies so far. But this week, he may have gotten exposed after making a critical mistake on social media.

The story starts with Patrick Beverley's suspension, which was posted by the well-known Twitter account Hoop Central just moments after the story broke.

Why is that noteworthy? As fans pointed out later, the screenshot used in the Tweet may have exposed the account as Shams himself.

This is pure speculation by the community, but there are a few moments that make more sense now looking back. In October, for example, Hoop Central reported Shams' new deal with FanDuel before anybody else.

Despite the theories, it's highly unlikely that Shams has anything to do with the account. Besides the fact that he regularly uses his own, real account, Shams probably doesn't have the time to manage something like that anyway. As he has revealed in interviews, he's always working behind the scenes to find the next big story.

Shams Charania Is Reportedly On His Phone 17-18 Hours A Day

It's no secret that Shams has dedicated most of his time to his craft. He's one of the best at what he does, and that's because he never stops looking for the next big story. Apparently, Shams spends anywhere from 17-18 hours a day behind a screen.

Asked about his screen time, Charania answered that the typical amount is 17-18 hours per day — and that it climbs over 20 hours during frenetic periods of the NBA Draft and free agency.

It makes his “heart sink” when he is on a flight where the Wi-Fi doesn’t work. He mostly forgoes driving for ride-shares — his trips from the suburbs into Stadium’s offices adjoining the United Center are about 40 minutes each way, a couple times a week — lest he miss a scoop while behind the wheel. “I remember every story I’ve gotten, and I definitely remember every story I haven’t gotten,” he said, in an aside when we were discussing his heart pounding in the process of obtaining the Gobert scoop.

Naturally, fans are always going to speculate whenever they can and this was no exception. Despite so little evidence, many fans are convinced they have exposed Shams' burner account.

But whether they're right or not, Charania isn't going to stop what he's doing to feed the narrative. He's just going to keep doing what he always has and let the fans keep guessing as they wait for more news.

