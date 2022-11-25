Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Allegedly Makes $60,000 Surprise Donation At Black Muslim School In New York City

Kyrie Irving Didn't Play An NBA Game In Sketchers, He Still Wore His Signature Nike Shoes

Coming off his most recent scandal, Kyrie Irving is a pretty controversial figure these days. Whether you love him or hate him, it seems everybody's got their own opinion on Irving, who is always making news for one reason or another.

Even with as unpopular as he may be right now, Irving is apparently still actively pouring into the community.

This week, according to one fan, Irving made a $60,000 donation to a Muslim school in NYC before posing for a picture with one of the teachers.

It has certainly been a long road for Uncle Drew, who is finally getting a break after a display of anti-semitic behavior earlier this season. But no matter how you feel about the guy, Irving has always been someone who gives back to the community and it has always been a part of who he is.

Kyrie Irving Is Focused On Basketball After Apologizing For Offensive Tweet

Kyrie hurt a lot of people's feelings with his anti-semitic tweet, but it seems like the process of moving on has finally begun, thanks to an apology video Irving posted shortly before his first game back.

"I don't have hate in my heart for Jewish people or anybody that identifies as a Jew. I'm not anti-Jewish or any of that. It's been difficult to sit at home with my family, with them seeing all of this and having questions... The part that has been the hardest has been explaining myself because I know who I am and who I represent, but I think the difficult aspect is just processing all this, understanding the power of my voice, the influence I have. I'm no one's idol, but I am a human being who wants to make an impact and change. I'm sorry not only to the Jewish community but to my family members, to my relatives, because I know I stand for something bigger and I'm grateful now that I get to explain myself."

While Kyrie's character has taken a massive hit, it's important to remember who he is. Despite some of the regrettable things the guy says, he really tries hard to make a positive impact in people's lives.

This is why Irving continues to thrive in the NBA, and why he still has so many loyal fans even after all of the things he has said and done.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Debate Who Would Be The Perfect Co-Star For Luka Doncic
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Who Would Be The Perfect Co-Star For Luka Doncic

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Gives Special Tribute To Football Legend During Thanksgiving Games: "We're All Thankful For You!"
NBA Media

LeBron James Gives Special Tribute To Football Legend During Thanksgiving Games: "We're All Thankful For You!"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Beleive They Have Discovered Shocking Secret About Shams Charania After Deleted Tweet
NBA Media

NBA Fans Believe They Have Discovered Shocking Secret About Shams Charania After Deleted Tweet

By Nico Martinez
Clippers Insider Says Paul George And Kawhi Leonard May Not Return Until December
NBA Media

Clippers Insider Says Paul George And Kawhi Leonard May Not Return Until December

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry
NBA Trade Rumors

Andrew Wiggins Keeps It Real About Stephen Curry Amid MVP Start This Season

By Nico Martinez
10 Greatest Indiana Pacers Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Indiana Pacers Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs
Kyrie Irving Didn't Play An NBA Game In Sketchers, He Still Wore His Signature Nike Shoes
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Allegedly Makes $60,000 Surprise Donation At Black Muslim School In New York City

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Admits He's One Of The Cousins That 'Takes A Walk On Thanksgiving'

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Sends A Message To The Warriors' Bench Unit Amid Rough Start

By Nico Martinez
Ben Simmons Anonymously Gave New Winter Coats To Children In Philadelphia Because He Was Afraid They Wouldn't Take Them If They Knew He Sent It
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Anonymously Gave New Winter Coats To Children In Philadelphia Because He Was Afraid They Wouldn't Take Them If They Knew He Sent It

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Nets Forward Markieff Morris Gets Real On Why Ben Simmons Is Finally Playing Like An All-Star Again

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma React To Their Doppelgangers At 2022 FIFA World Cup
NBA Media

LeBron James And Kyle Kuzma React To Their Doppelgangers At 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says Patrick Beverley's 3-Game Suspension Is 'A Bit Excessive' For Shoving Deandre Ayton

By Nico Martinez
Stephen Curry Teases Warriors Fans About Playing For The Charlotte Hornets In The Future
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Teases Warriors Fans About Playing For The Charlotte Hornets In The Future

By Orlando Silva
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Love Makes Bold Comparison Between Current Cleveland Cavaliers And The 2016 Team
NBA Media

Kevin Love Makes Bold Comparison Between Current Cleveland Cavaliers And The 2016 Team

By Orlando Silva