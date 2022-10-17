Skip to main content

NBA Fans Don't Believe That Los Angeles Clippers Are A Championship Team: "Every Year Same Story, They Will Not Even Play In The Finals"

The Los Angeles Clippers have historically always been in the shadow of their noisy neighbors, the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Lakers are one of the most successful franchises in the NBA, the Clippers haven't even made it to the NBA Finals even once.

Despite that, over the last decade or so, the Clippers are slowly turning things around, at least in the regular season. They have dominated the Lakers during the regular season, and hence ahead of every NBA season's beginning, the Clippers are hyped up as the favorites to win it all.

This narrative has only gotten stronger since the arrival of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the team. Last season, the dynamic duo was sidelined due to injuries, but they are back for the 2022-23 season. And similar to the past few years, they are once again being hailed as one of the strongest teams in the NBA.

Are The Los Angeles Clippers Really The Favorites To Win The NBA Title?

On paper, the Clippers have one of the best rosters in the league. They have a star duo in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. In addition to that, they also signed a third star in John Wall this offseason. The cherry on the team is the huge depth that the Clippers have and will certainly try to use in order to dominate their opponents.

Combining all the above-mentioned aspects, it is no surprise many popular accounts on Twitter are trying to hype up the Clippers. But not many fans are buying this hype.

Similar to the last few seasons, the Clippers are expected to have a dominant season. But the biggest hurdle in the team's path could be injuries to its star players. Kawhi, PG13, and Wall are all injury-prone and will need to take extremely good care of their fitness if they want to win the 2023 NBA title.

