NBA Fans Have Heated Debate On Whether Or Not The Bulls Should Retire Derrick Rose’s Jersey: "Made The Franchise Relevant Again"

Derrick Rose 2010

Derrick Rose became the hope of Chicago when he was drafted by his hometown Bulls as the first overall pick in 2008. Everyone knew that Rose was a generationally athletic point guard coming into the league, but not many could have predicted his insanely quick rise to the top and the fall that happened even quicker.

Rose is the youngest MVP in NBA history and led the Bulls to their most successful seasons in the post-Jordan era. Rose and the Bulls had an unfortunate opponent in LeBron James to topple, something he never managed to do. Despite that, Rose is fondly remembered for the explosive few seasons he gave the franchise before injuries halted his success.

Rose achieved a lot in his short prime with the Bulls, becoming a fan favorite like few players ever have. As a result, a discussion to see whether Rose deserves his Bulls jersey retired by the franchise led to some interesting opinions. 

Rose had a great run with the Bulls, but a team with 6 rings may not consider Rose's contributions enough for a jersey retirement. Considering the team brutally traded him when he didn't want to leave, it seems this may be a 'business' decision.

Derrick Rose's Time With Chicago

Rose stated his explosion into superstardom as a sophomore in 2009-10. He was named to the NBA All-Star team as he took a step towards becoming a 20-point scorer and one of the most electrifying players in the league.

He'd win MVP in his third year in the league, leading the Bulls to the best record in the East. All these years ended in playoff failure before Rose got hurt in the 2011-12 campaign and missed half of that season before missing the entirety of the next season.

Rose played 127 games over the next 3 seasons and had strong moments but was a shell of his shadow self. He was traded to the New York Knicks in a move that stunned fans and brought Rose's time with the team to an end. He averaged 19.7 points and 6.2 assists in his 7 seasons with the Bulls.

