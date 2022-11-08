NBA Fans In Awe Of Stephen Curry's 47-Point Performance Against Kings: "He's That Guy."

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, superstars have to have explosive scoring performances to help their teammates who are having an off night. There is no doubt that this is what happened during the recent Warriors-Kings game.

Stephen Curry had a huge night for the Golden State Warriors, putting up an insane 47-point performance against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors needed every single one of those 47 points, and for the majority of the game, the two teams were neck and neck. The Golden State Warriors did however manage to pull out the win, beating the Sacramento Kings 116-113.

A lot of NBA fans reacted to Stephen Curry's performance against the Sacramento Kings, with

Klay and Poole need to stop playing like they took 5 shots of henny Best point guard in the league MVP better than lebron He’s tired of f*cking losing Greatest Point Guard of All-Time We about to go on a 20 game winning streak Steph has shown that growth and development never stops. He has become a lethal scorer in the pain the past couple of seasons. That’s why he’s been the most dominant he’s ever been. He’s as complete an offensive player as he’s ever been. 47 pts and refs still needed to gift him a win No turnovers as well HES THAT GUY He’s the one It’s ok to say he is the best player in the world If Steph needs to pull out a 40+ game for them to win against kings, something is wrong. Warriors bench has been ass tonight BEST IN THE WORLD!!

There is no doubt that Stephen Curry carried the Warriors against the Kings like he's done a lot of times before. Hopefully, the team around him manages to step up, as Curry shouldn't have to drop 47 points in order for the team to win against a rebuilding team.

The Golden State Warriors have had a poor start this season, but perhaps this win can get the team back on track. There is no doubt that they have a championship pedigree, and it is still possible that we will see them back on top of the West by the end of the season.

The Golden State Warriors Need Their Young Players To Step Up

The Golden State Warriors starting lineup is an elite defensive unit, and there's no doubt that they can still compete against anyone. As of right now, it is their bench unit that is full of younger prospects that is the problem.

Previously, an NBA scout suggested that James Wiseman or Jonathan Kuminga need to break out for the Golden State Warriors to get back to the NBA Finals. Thus far, it looks as though that prediction could be accurate.

"For the Warriors to be back in the Finals, Wiseman or Kuminga has to have a Jordan Poole year, has to break out," the scout said. "Neither one of them played college basketball and they've been thrown into the best team in the NBA. A group of players who all know how to play and cut and are smart."

Hopefully, we manage to see James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga get consistent roles in the rotation as they develop. The Warriors are in an unenviable position of trying to compete and develop at the same time, and hopefully, they manage to succeed.

At the end of the day though, the Golden State Warriors are still a contender as long as Stephen Curry is on the roster. They will go as far as he takes them, and they're definitely a team that can win it all despite the early struggles.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.