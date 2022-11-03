NBA Fans React To Lakers' Two Consecutive Wins: "League Is In Trouble"

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers winning two consecutive games after reeling from five straight losses has raised some eyebrows.

The Purple and Gold registered their second win of the season, this time in overtime against the New Orleans Pelicans, after Matt Ryan's clutch three-pointer sent the Lakers into OT. They eventually nailed a 120-117 win.

Winning two in a row now puts the Lakers at a 2-5 run, and they're still placed 13th in the West, but the marked improvements had fans optimistic.

After what was a torrid start, a segment of fans truly believed that Los Angeles might be a threat if they continue to play the way they do.

At the time of writing, the Lakers are tied with the Sacramento Kings (.286) while the Golden State Warriors are a rung above with a 3-5 record after going through a form slump themselves.

Anthony Davis Wants The Lakers To Continue To "Just Keep This Feeling."

After ample trolling on social media for being winless, the Lakers responded with a gritty win against the Denver Nuggets earlier this week, and then pulled off a stunner against the Pelicans, but the outfit knows they still have a long way to go.

The Lakers' shooting has been their bane since the start of the season, and their lack of sharpshooters has seen the side lose out on wins they could have actually pulled off in their first five games. However, their defense has seen a marked improvement.

Los Angeles's big man Anthony Davis urged the team to continue what they were doing. Per an ESPN report, he felt it was all falling in place for the side.

"Just keep this feeling. Just kept fighting, trying to stay in this moment of remembering how winning feels. We want to continue to do it. "It's starting to click, starting to find things. Find rotations, find situations where we were really good. And guys are staying ready, coming in and playing well. We're starting to put everything together."

For the Lakers unit and the fans, the hope is to extend the purple patch they've hit, but their opponents in the upcoming games are placed better than they are. They play the Utah Jazz next on Sunday (November 4) and then the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday (November 6), both of whom are third and second in the West and East respectively.