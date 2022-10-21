NBA Fans React To LeBron James Passing Paul Pierce For No. 10 On All-Time 3-Pointers List: "Lakers May Suck But LeBron Is Making History Every Game"

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing their city rivals Los Angeles Clippers right now and are looking extremely shaky against them with a 35-23 first-quarter performance. The Lakers just do not have good enough players to hang with even the Clippers' second unit, let alone the starters.

LeBron James is expected to lead this team out of every bad situation even in Year 20, but hasn't looked great so far. He started the game well, with a made 3 and a 2-point effort going in. That 3 helped LeBron pass his old rival Paul Pierce for 10th on the all-time 3-point scoring list.

Even though the Lakers are losing big to the Clippers, fans took the time to appreciate the accomplishments we are seeing 'Bron rack up this season.

LeBron hitting another 3 in the game helped him temporarily cross Damian Lillard with 2,145 3-pointers made in Bron's career. Considering Dame is a more proficient outside shooter, it seems LeBron and him will be trading this place with Lillard possibly getting a bigger lead over the course of the season.

LeBron James Making History On The Court

LeBron crossing a historic milestone is not a surprise considering the legacy-defining individual stats season LeBron could have this year. Not only is he chasing down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's spot as No. 1 on the all-time scoring leaders list. He is also looking to pass Magic Johnson for No. 9 on the all-time assists leaders list. That coupled with Bron entering the top 10 shooters list means that LeBron might retire with some incredible all-time offensive achievements.

Over time, James probably won't have a top 10 spot on that list because players take way more 3s now and will get a chance to build that stat out over years, as compared to LeBron who became a volume 3-point shooter in the last few seasons of his career. Regardless, this is an incredible achievement that James probably won't celebrate if the Lakers lose to the Clippers.