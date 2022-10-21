Skip to main content

Paolo Banchero Creates A Unique Record, Joins Elite List Of LeBron James And Grand Hill

Paolo Banchero Creates A Unique Record, Joins Elite List Of LeBron James And Grand Hill

The Orlando Magic might have started off the 2022-23 season with a loss against the Detroit Pistons, but it was certainly a great debut for rookie Paolo Banchero. Drafted No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA draft, Banchero unsurprisingly started the game for the Magic. In the 35 minutes he was in the game, the rookie showed why he was one of the biggest draft prospects in the draft class.

Be it scoring the ball, running the floor, rebounding, or defending, Banchero showcased his incredible all-around gameplay against the Pistons. Finishing the night with a game-high 27 points, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and 9 rebounds, the rook balled out in his debut.

Paolo Banchero Joins LeBron James and Grant Hill In Unique Record

The 20-year-old certainly had a night to remember against the Pistons. Given how he showcased his overall quality on the floor, one might argue that Banchero had a dream start to his NBA career.

In fact, with his 27, 5, and 9 performance against the Pistons, Paolo became the third rookie in NBA history to start off his career with a 25,5, and 5 performance joining the likes of LeBron James and Grant Hill.

This certainly speaks volumes about the talents of Banchero. Both LeBron and Hill have had incredible careers in the NBA. While Bron has etched himself as one of the best players to do it, Grant Hill seemed like one of the best talents in the league before injuries derailed his career.

Paolo certainly has started his career with a bang and given his skill set, there is no doubt that he can continue to be an incredible player for the league. Given that he is a great all-around player, the rookie might be the best bet for the Magic to have a successful rebuild. With talented players like Franz Wagner on their side as well, the Magic might be building something great.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Passing Paul Pierce For No. 10 On All-Time 3-Pointers List: "Lakers May Suck But LeBron Is Making History Every Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Passing Paul Pierce For No. 10 On All-Time 3-Pointers List: "Lakers May Suck But LeBron Is Making History Every Game"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Paolo Banchero Creates A Unique Record, Joins Elite List Of LeBron James And Grand Hill
NBA Media

Paolo Banchero Creates A Unique Record, Joins Elite List Of LeBron James And Grand Hill

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To Graphic That Shows Top Selling NBA Gear In Each State: "Michael Jordan Will Forever Be The Most Influential Player Ever"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Graphic That Shows Top Selling NBA Gear In Each State: "Michael Jordan Will Forever Be The Most Influential Player Ever"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Bucks Fans Are Hyped After Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Team To Victory Over 76ers: "No-One Beating Milwaukee In A 7 Game Series."

By Lee Tran
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Brooklyn Nets Is Lacking In Their Squad
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Brooklyn Nets Is Lacking In Their Squad

By Aditya Mohapatra
Michael Jordan Once Gave One Of The Most Inspiration Speech Of His Life ''Don't Be Afraid To Fail''
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Gave One Of The Most Inspirational Speeches Of His Life: ''Don't Be Afraid To Fail''

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Veteran NBA Referee Tony Brown Passes Away After Battling Cancer
NBA Media

Veteran NBA Referee Tony Brown Passes Away After Battling Cancer

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Brian Windhorst Suggests That Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Sign Extension With The Bucks Next Year: “We Are Coming To A Point Of Evaluation For Giannis On The Bucks.”
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Suggests That Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Sign Extension With The Bucks Next Year: “We Are Coming To A Point Of Evaluation For Giannis On The Bucks.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
USATSI_9668682
NBA Media

Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran
nets centers
NBA Media

NBA Executive Reveals Brooklyn Nets Could Target Four Free Agent Big Men

By Lee Tran
Paul George Gives Massive Praise To Toronto Raptors After 3-Week Rico Hines Open Run: "I'd Be Disappointed If Y'all Ain't Come Out Hot To Start The Season"
NBA Media

Paul George Partners Up With A Mental Health Organization To Help People Get Up To $3 Million Worth Of Free Therapy

By Lee Tran
beverley lakers
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Had A Funny Response When Asked What He Enjoyed About Lakers-Clippers Battles: "Winning Most Of Them."

By Lee Tran
Scottie Barnes Says He’s Trying To Emulate Stephen Curry: “We All Want To Shoot Like Steph.”
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career

By Lee Tran
Matt Barnes Says Clippers Are The Biggest Threat To Warriors This Season: "If Any Team Can Beat The Warriors In The West Finals, It's Them."
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Says Clippers Are The Biggest Threat To Warriors This Season: "If Any Team Can Beat The Warriors In The West Finals, It's Them."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Referees Missed A Goaltending And A Foul On Ja Morant During Game vs. Knicks
NBA Media

NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Referees Missed A Goaltending And A Foul On Ja Morant During Game vs. Knicks

By Orlando Silva
Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Reveals His Mom's Reaction To His First Game Back: "Hardest Critic I Got. It's A Lot Of Room For Improvement."

By Orlando Silva