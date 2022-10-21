Paolo Banchero Creates A Unique Record, Joins Elite List Of LeBron James And Grand Hill

The Orlando Magic might have started off the 2022-23 season with a loss against the Detroit Pistons, but it was certainly a great debut for rookie Paolo Banchero. Drafted No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA draft, Banchero unsurprisingly started the game for the Magic. In the 35 minutes he was in the game, the rookie showed why he was one of the biggest draft prospects in the draft class.

Be it scoring the ball, running the floor, rebounding, or defending, Banchero showcased his incredible all-around gameplay against the Pistons. Finishing the night with a game-high 27 points, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and 9 rebounds, the rook balled out in his debut.

Paolo Banchero Joins LeBron James and Grant Hill In Unique Record

The 20-year-old certainly had a night to remember against the Pistons. Given how he showcased his overall quality on the floor, one might argue that Banchero had a dream start to his NBA career.

In fact, with his 27, 5, and 9 performance against the Pistons, Paolo became the third rookie in NBA history to start off his career with a 25,5, and 5 performance joining the likes of LeBron James and Grant Hill.

This certainly speaks volumes about the talents of Banchero. Both LeBron and Hill have had incredible careers in the NBA. While Bron has etched himself as one of the best players to do it, Grant Hill seemed like one of the best talents in the league before injuries derailed his career.

Paolo certainly has started his career with a bang and given his skill set, there is no doubt that he can continue to be an incredible player for the league. Given that he is a great all-around player, the rookie might be the best bet for the Magic to have a successful rebuild. With talented players like Franz Wagner on their side as well, the Magic might be building something great.