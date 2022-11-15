NBA Fans React To Shaquille O'Neal's New Docuseries Releasing On HBO

When it comes to dominating a game, there are only a few who can even be in the same conversation as Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq was drafted by the Orlando Magic using the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. From day one, he proved his worth and instantly became one of the best players in the league.

But O'Neal's true prime was when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers and formed an iconic duo with Kobe Bryant. He helped the Lakers win three NBA Championships in three consecutive years while being the primary player on each championship run.

Shaq was a monster on the offensive end of the court, but he was also a great rim-protector. Anyway, we can go on and on about O'Neal's career in this article. Or you can wait till The Big Aristotle's new docuseries arrives.

Shaquille O'Neal Is Getting A New Docuseries

Since retiring from the NBA, Shaq has made a plethora of investments to balloon his net worth. But not everything that the Lakers legend appears is for money. Some things are just to send a message.

That seems to be the biggest reason behind HBO releasing a new docuseries on the life of Shaquille O'Neal both on and off the court.

The trailer of the docuseries looks pretty interesting, and it gathered several views from all around the globe. Evidently, NBA fans on Twitter posted a bunch of amazing reactions to it as well. Here's how the NBA community reacted to O'Neal getting a new docuseries on HBO.

Fans are certainly excited to see this new docuseries being released on HBO. It will be a 4-part series and is all set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max on November 23, 2022. As per the trailer, Shaq will be sharing each aspect of his life in the 4-part documentary. From his life on the court, his endorsements, his business investments, and his family life. If you are a fan of Shaquille O'Neal, then circle the date in the calendar and set a reminder.

