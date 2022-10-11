NBA Fans React To The Rumors That Draymond Green Will Sign With The Lakers Next Summer: "He Wants To Play With LeBron James"

Draymond Green was drafted by the Golden State Warriors, and since his rookie season, he has helped the team in various ways. Green may not be a player who has a direct impact on the score during a game, but Dray has helped the Dubs in other ways throughout his career.

It's not surprising that many believe the Warriors dynasty wouldn't be that strong without the defense and leadership of Green. But over the last couple of years, Green has arguably lost his edge as a leader of the team.

The final nail in the coffin for his tenure with the Warriors was arguably his recent altercation with Jordan Poole when he punched Poole during practice. Many believe that Green is jealous of Poole, as both players are up for a major contract extension soon.

But considering that Poole is just entering the brightest years of his career, it won't be a surprise if the Dubs prefer to give the contract extension to him over Green.

2022-23 NBA Season Could Be The Last Time Draymond Green Wears A Warriors Uniform

Following the altercation, many rumors have emerged about Green's future with the Dubs. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith went as far as saying Green wants to be a Laker next season.

"I can tell you right now, [Andrew] Wiggins and Poole are a priority,” Smith said. “I can tell you right now that Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State. Now, he wanna be a Laker. He ain’t gonna tell anybody that, but don’t think I don’t know. He’d prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State."

If Green indeed leaves the Warriors, joining the Lakers will certainly help him in possibly winning another NBA Championship. But following these rumors, the Lakers' fanbase is certainly not excited. If anything, they do not want to do anything with Green.

The biggest reason behind this speculation is the fact that Green is also a client of Klutch Sports. Apart from that, there is no reason why the Lakers would want an aging Green who is arguably out of his prime. But if Green can make amends about his temperament and his performance issues, the Lakers may at least inquire about welcoming Green to LA.