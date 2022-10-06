NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama's 36-Point Performance Against G-League Ignite: "He's Going To Be The GOAT."

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama has gotten the world's attention during his first game against Scoot Henderson and the G-League Ignite on October 4th. The French big man put up 37 points while making 7 3PT shots and getting 5 blocks.

Most recently, Victor Wembanyama followed that performance up with another elite game against the G-League Ignite. He put up a double-double, getting 36 points and 11 rebounds, while also having another good shot-blocking performance with 4 blocks.

A lot of fans reacted to Victor Wembanyama's performance, with many of them expressing awe for what the big man was able to do on the court. Some fans seem to believe that Wembanyama could potentially become the GOAT of basketball in the future.

Obviously, it is too early to say that Victor Wembanyama will become the GOAT, but it is clear that he is a generational prospect. There are a few teams that could realistically draft him, and we'll see where Wembanyama ends up in the future.

Victor Wembanyama Is Highly Regarded By Players And Fans Alike

Recently, LeBron James was asked about what he thinks of Victor Wembanyama. James noted that Wembanyama is "an alien" adding that he is "for sure a generational talent".

"What do I think of him? Probably the same as everybody else thinks. Everybody is labeling [players] this 'unicorn' thing; everybody has been a 'unicorn' over the last couple years, but he's more like an alien," James told reporters. "I've never seen — no one has ever seen — anyone as tall as he is but as fluid as he is and as graceful as he is out on the floor. I mean, at 7-foot-4 or 7-foot-5 or 7-foot-3 or whatever the case may be, [with] his ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers out of the post, step-back threes, catch-and-shoot threes, block shots — he's for sure a generational talent.

There is no doubt that Victor Wembanyama's two-way play, athleticism, and skill have wowed many after his recent games. He has a lot of potential, and Wembanyama could end up dominating the league if he ends up reaching his ceiling.

As of right now, though, it is quite likely that Victor Wembanyama is focused on simply getting through the year and getting drafted. He seems like a near-lock as the No. 1 pick, and hopefully, he ends up in a team that can maximize him.