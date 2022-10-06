Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama's 36-Point Performance Against G-League Ignite: "He's Going To Be The GOAT."

Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama has gotten the world's attention during his first game against Scoot Henderson and the G-League Ignite on October 4th. The French big man put up 37 points while making 7 3PT shots and getting 5 blocks.

Most recently, Victor Wembanyama followed that performance up with another elite game against the G-League Ignite. He put up a double-double, getting 36 points and 11 rebounds, while also having another good shot-blocking performance with 4 blocks.

A lot of fans reacted to Victor Wembanyama's performance, with many of them expressing awe for what the big man was able to do on the court. Some fans seem to believe that Wembanyama could potentially become the GOAT of basketball in the future.

victor 5
victor 4
victor 3
victor 2
victor 1

Obviously, it is too early to say that Victor Wembanyama will become the GOAT, but it is clear that he is a generational prospect. There are a few teams that could realistically draft him, and we'll see where Wembanyama ends up in the future.

Victor Wembanyama Is Highly Regarded By Players And Fans Alike

Recently, LeBron James was asked about what he thinks of Victor Wembanyama. James noted that Wembanyama is "an alien" adding that he is "for sure a generational talent".

"What do I think of him? Probably the same as everybody else thinks. Everybody is labeling [players] this 'unicorn' thing; everybody has been a 'unicorn' over the last couple years, but he's more like an alien," James told reporters. "I've never seen — no one has ever seen — anyone as tall as he is but as fluid as he is and as graceful as he is out on the floor. I mean, at 7-foot-4 or 7-foot-5 or 7-foot-3 or whatever the case may be, [with] his ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers out of the post, step-back threes, catch-and-shoot threes, block shots — he's for sure a generational talent.

There is no doubt that Victor Wembanyama's two-way play, athleticism, and skill have wowed many after his recent games. He has a lot of potential, and Wembanyama could end up dominating the league if he ends up reaching his ceiling.

As of right now, though, it is quite likely that Victor Wembanyama is focused on simply getting through the year and getting drafted. He seems like a near-lock as the No. 1 pick, and hopefully, he ends up in a team that can maximize him.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shareef O'Neal Claims He Has Cleared His Differences With Father Shaquille O'Neal Over Entering NBA Draft: "He Wanted Me To Stay In School. I Wanted To Better Myself Through This."
NBA Media

Shareef O'Neal Claims He Has Cleared His Differences With Father Shaquille O'Neal Over Entering NBA Draft: "He Wanted Me To Stay In School. I Wanted To Better Myself Through This."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."
NBA Media

Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season
NBA Media

NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal For Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation
NBA Media

Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
draymond poole
NBA Media

NBA Fans Angrily React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole In The Face

By Orlando Silva
Bill Simmons Says Only 4 NBA Teams Would Not Trade Their Superstars For Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says Only 4 NBA Teams Would Not Trade Their Superstars For Victor Wembanyama

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bill Simmons Jokes The Golden State Warriors Would Have A 2-Day Long Meeting Before They Decide To Not Trade Stephen Curry For Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Jokes The Golden State Warriors Would Have A 2-Day Long Meeting Before They Decide To Not Trade Stephen Curry For Victor Wembanyama

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Karl-Anthony Towns Set To Star In HBO Max Adult Scooby Doo Series 'Velma'
NBA Media

Karl-Anthony Towns Set To Star In HBO Max Adult Scooby Doo Series 'Velma'

By Aditya Mohapatra
Drafting Victor Wembanyama Could Bring $500 Million In Value To A Franchise, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
NBA Media

Drafting Victor Wembanyama Could Bring $500 Million In Value To A Franchise, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create The Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Referees Will Give Out Warning Cards To Fans: "After Receiving This Warning, You Verbally Abuse Any Player, Coach, Game Official, Or Spectator... You Will Be Immediately Ejected From The Arena Without Refund."
NBA Media

NBA Referees Give Out Warning Cards To Fans: "After Receiving This Warning, You Verbally Abuse Any Player, Coach, Game Official, Or Spectator... You Will Be Immediately Ejected From The Arena Without Refund."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Dwight Howard Says Everything Michael Jordan Did, Kobe Bryant Multiplied And Perfected That
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Says Everything Michael Jordan Did, Kobe Bryant Multiplied And Perfected That

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "LeGm Already In Full Effect."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "LeGm Already In Full Effect."

By Aikansh Chaudhary