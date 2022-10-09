Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines

NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season.

While superstars like LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have played in a couple of games, Anthony Davis is yet to suit up for the Purple and Gold in the preseason. Although the trade rumors surrounding the team have been rampant throughout the offseason, the team is yet to see any major trade and might end up sticking with their core roster after all.

NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James And Co. Laughing In The Sidelines

Although Bron and Westbrook have played in a couple of games, they were rested in the latest preseason game the team played. 

With the possible starting 5 of LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and Thomas Bryant rested, the Lakers were giving minutes to younger players like Scottie Pippen Jr. While the match was very much one-sided, the Lakers lineup was surely having fun during the game.

In a recent video posted by a fan, Bron, AD, Russ, Pat Bev, and Thomas Bryant can be seen laughing and giggling at a joke.

Given how happy the probable starting five looked, many fans reacted to the viral clip.

It is great to see that the roster is in high spirits ahead of the 2022-23 season. Although the team was expected to trade away Westbrook, with the guard on the roster, the Lakers still have a competitive squad. Their new additions, like Pat Bev and Thomas Bryant, seem like the perfect additions to the team.

With a new coach and health finally on their side, the Lakers can surely make an impact in the Western Conference. They may not be the odds-on favorite in the West, but if their stars are in top form, that might change. How far can the Lakers progress this season?

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines

By Aditya Mohapatra
Bill Simmons' Monster 3-Team Trade Idea Would Send Draymond Green To The Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook To The Pacers, And Myles Turner To The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says A Monster 3-Team Trade That Would Send Draymond Green To The Lakers Is Not Inconceivable: "Everyone Says The Final Season With Kevin Durant Was A Profoundly Unhappy Season. I Don’t Think They Wanna Go Through That Again..."

By Nico Martinez
Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Next Two Countries Where He Would Want To Play In The Preseason: "I Have Never Played In China, Maybe Shanghai Or Beijing. That Would Be A Fun Experience. Maybe Somewhere In India..."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo On The Next Two Countries Where He Would Want To Play In The Preseason: "I Have Never Played In China, Maybe Shanghai Or Beijing. That Would Be A Fun Experience. Maybe Somewhere In India..."

By Gautam Varier
‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value
NBA Media

‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value

By Aditya Mohapatra
Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism After Draymond Green Altercation: “Even After It Happened He Kept Working Out For Two Hours.”
NBA Media

Moses Moody Praises Jordan Poole's Professionalism After Draymond Green Altercation: “Even After It Happened He Kept Working Out For Two Hours.”

By Gautam Varier
Russell Westbrook Denies That He Has Changed His Shooting Form This Offseason: "Making Sure I’m Not Taking Bad Shots Is Something I Try To Emphasize..."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Denies That He Has Changed His Shooting Form This Offseason: "Making Sure I’m Not Taking Bad Shots Is Something I Try To Emphasize..."

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Shuts Down Narrative That Kobe Bryant Didn't Like Him: "When People Say Kobe Don't Fuck With You Like That, I Just Laugh."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Sets The Record Straight On His Relationship With Kobe Bryant: "When People Say 'Kobe Don't F**k With You Like That,' I Just Laugh..."

By Nico Martinez
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Gets Real On The Draymond Green/Jordan Poole Altercation: "If Two Grown Men Are Having Words, And One Pushes The Other, You’ve Got To Assume That Something Might Happen..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says It's 'Bulls**t' That Punch Video Leaked: "When I'm Coaching Everyone Up, That Doesn't Leak..."

By Nico Martinez
Draymond Green
NBA Media

League Executives Reportedly Do Not Believe The Draymond Green Incident Will Breakup The Warriors Dynasty

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Gets Brutally Honest About The Brooklyn Nets Ahead Of 2022-23 Season: “The Low-Hanging Fruit That We Could All Agree On Is Sometimes We’re Not Playing Hard Enough."

By Nico Martinez
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: TMZ Likely Paid 'Less Than $10,000' For Infamous Draymond Green Video

By Nico Martinez
Rob Pelinka
NBA Media

Rob Pelinka And The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Agree On A Multi-Year Contract Extension

By Nico Martinez
Steve Kerr
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Is Pissed After Draymond Green's Punch Becomes Viral Video: "It Should Not Make It Out Of Our Walls. We Need To Be Better.”

By Nico Martinez
Redeem Team Coach Mike Krzyzewski Says It Was A Jealous-Free Zone Between Kobe Bryant And The Rest Of The Team: "It's Not Just That Kobe Made Them Better, They Made Kobe Better."
NBA Media

Redeem Team Coach Mike Krzyzewski Says It Was A Jealous-Free Zone Between Kobe Bryant And The Rest Of The Team: "It's Not Just That Kobe Made Them Better, They Made Kobe Better."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kenyon Martin's Heated Words To Alonzo Mourning During An Altercation In Practice: "You Need To Worry About Your Motherf***ing Kidney Before Worrying About Me."
NBA Media

Kenyon Martin's Heated Words To Alonzo Mourning During An Altercation In Practice: "You Need To Worry About Your Motherf***ing Kidney Before Worrying About Me."

By Divij Kulkarni