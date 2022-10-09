NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season.



While superstars like LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have played in a couple of games, Anthony Davis is yet to suit up for the Purple and Gold in the preseason. Although the trade rumors surrounding the team have been rampant throughout the offseason, the team is yet to see any major trade and might end up sticking with their core roster after all.

NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James And Co. Laughing In The Sidelines

Although Bron and Westbrook have played in a couple of games, they were rested in the latest preseason game the team played.

With the possible starting 5 of LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and Thomas Bryant rested, the Lakers were giving minutes to younger players like Scottie Pippen Jr. While the match was very much one-sided, the Lakers lineup was surely having fun during the game.

In a recent video posted by a fan, Bron, AD, Russ, Pat Bev, and Thomas Bryant can be seen laughing and giggling at a joke.

Given how happy the probable starting five looked, many fans reacted to the viral clip.

It is great to see that the roster is in high spirits ahead of the 2022-23 season. Although the team was expected to trade away Westbrook, with the guard on the roster, the Lakers still have a competitive squad. Their new additions, like Pat Bev and Thomas Bryant, seem like the perfect additions to the team.

With a new coach and health finally on their side, the Lakers can surely make an impact in the Western Conference. They may not be the odds-on favorite in the West, but if their stars are in top form, that might change. How far can the Lakers progress this season?