NBA Fans Roast The Brooklyn Nets For Being Dominated In Preseason By The Miami Heat: "This Is Why Kevin Durant Wanted Out"

The 2022 preseason hasn't been kind to many teams around the league. We've seen the Lakers lose both their games, with one being a 30-point blowout at the hands of the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns lose to an Australian team that lost to the OKC Thunder by over 30 points. 

The Brooklyn Nets have had a tough preseason as well, losing both of their games so far. Their latest loss came at the hands of the Miami Heat in quite one-sided fashion, as the Heat dominated the Nets 109-80 despite Kevin Durant scoring 22 points early in the game. Considering KD wanted to leave the team over their lack of competitiveness without him, this performance was an indictment of their current strength. 

The Nets missing Kyrie Irving didn't help, but it is something that is bound to happen multiple times next season, whether it's injuries or Kyrie needing a day for personal reasons. This team hasn't inspired confidence in anyone in preseason yet, so everyone should hope that these performances won't last after the regular season tips off.

Could Kevin Durant Ask Out Of Brooklyn Mid-Season?

Considering the anticlimactic announcement on Twitter that revealed that KD will return to the Nets, many people have kept the possibility of him still wanting a move open. Brooklyn promised KD that the others on the team will step up, so there are a few months in the regular season for everyone to figure out what is expected of them and what they can achieve on the court. 

The trade value issues KD was having will be a problem even if he wants out mid-season because the Nets will still seek a high return for a player of KD's caliber and with the contract length he is on.

Durant is likely to finish the season out in Brooklyn and the team is definitely going to look better than what they did tonight over the season.  

