NBA Fans Troll Gordon Hayward After Photo Of Botched New Haircut Goes Viral: "This Is What Playing For The Hornets Does To The Human Body."

Credit: Fadeaway World

At 32 years old, Gordon Hayward is already on the wrong side of 30, but he has proven himself valuable on the basketball court in more ways than one.

As a scorer, he can rack up points in a number of different ways -- from the three to the mid-range and down to the charity stripe. This season, Hayward is looking to put it all together and return to his All-Star form, but he's going to have to survive the onslaught from the fans first.

Gordon Hayward Gets Flamed On Socials For Controversial New Look

On Friday, the Hornets veteran went viral on Twitter -- but for all the wrong reasons. For some reason, he decided to sport a brand-new look to start the season, and it should be obvious by now that fans absolutely hate it.

So, we took it upon ourselves to find all the best reactions and round them up for us all to enjoy.

On a serious note, what was his barber thinking? The fade just looks wrong, and it's a real shame because Hayward seems pretty excited about it.

Fortunately, Gordon doesn't need the internet's approval to feel good about himself. No matter how his hair may be styled or cut, Hayward's only worry is about the game. This season, without Miles Bridges, the Hornets could struggle to stay relevant, and Hayward will be more important than ever to what they try to do.

There's also a chance that the Hornets could go the opposite direction and trade Hayward for some form of a package involving a young player or pick.

"Gordon Hayward is a name to keep an eye on regarding the trade market," wrote one NBA insider. "In talking to several executives, Hayward is viewed as a neutral asset who’s a good player, but one who’s been injury-prone the past three seasons. 'I thought one executive I spoke to summed it up nicely. The executive said, 'I’m sure they can trade him. I don’t think they’ll get off a ton of money. They’ll take players back that cost a little less. They overpaid to get Hayward, which they had to do to get him in the first place, but they’re also paying Nicolas Batum’s dead money to sign him. His effective cost is $40 million because of that. I don’t think he has plus value on that deal and his injuries are starting to add up with age. Maybe you’re able to trade him for two pieces making $10-15 million a year. I’m sure there will be a market for him because at the end of the day, he’s a really good wing player.'"

So, it seems that Hayward still has a few people to win over regarding his fresh new haircut. While it isn't the worst thing in the world, it's certainly a pretty dramatic change from just a few years ago.

Hopefully, it will only lead to excellence on the court for the 1x All-Star.