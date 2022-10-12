Skip to main content

NBA Insider Criticizes Oklahoma City Thunder For Tanking Strategies: "What The Thunder Did With Al Horford And With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Far More Egregious And Far More 'Tanky' Than Anything Sam Hinkie's 76ers Ever Did."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
horford sga

There is no doubt that the majority of NBA franchises require lottery picks, preferably top-5 picks to eventually build a championship-level roster. Of course, there are teams that can sign high-level free agents, such as the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the majority of NBA franchises build competitive teams through the NBA draft.

There are a lot of times when teams try to become as bad as possible to increase their chances of getting a high draft pick. While that strategy doesn't always result in the team getting a top-3 pick, it certainly increases the chances of that happening. 

A team that is currently in a rebuilding process is the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are obviously a young team that is simply trying to get a competitive product on the floor. Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer criticized the team for its tanking strategy, claiming that they were openly sitting "healthy players" or exaggerating injuries.

With OKC doing this year-after-year in a small market that’s not supposed to be paying into the revenue sharing system, the league has pretty much turned a blind eye.

What the Thunder did with Al Horford and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is far more egregious and far more “tanky” than anything Sam Hinkie’s 76ers ever did.

They didn’t openly sit healthy players or turn a little ankle sprain into a season-ending malady.

There is no doubt that there is some truth to Fischer's words. The Oklahoma City Thunder have genuinely put out a poor product at times, by excessively resting their players even if they were healthy. Hopefully, that strategy pays off for the team in the future, but it's clearly affecting the product that they put on the court right now.

There Might Be A Lot Of Tanking For Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is widely viewed as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, and it is easy to see why. He has elite size and skill, and that combination could eventually make him the best player in the world.

There is no doubt that a lot of teams would love to have Victor Wembanyama on their roster. One GM who spoke to ESPN revealed that Wembanyama might "start a race to the bottom like we've never seen".

As impressive as Henderson's potential appears as a franchise lead guard, it is Wembanyama's unprecedented combination of size, skill and substance at 18 years old that mesmerized the approximately 200 NBA executives and scouts in attendance in suburban Las Vegas and reaffirmed beliefs that this promises to be a transformational player and historic NBA Draft. "Victor distorts basketball reality," one GM told ESPN on Wednesday. "The tank/trade market will really shift after that showing. It feels like last night will start a race to the bottom like we've never seen."

Hopefully, we do see Victor Wembanyama become that franchise-altering prospect at some point in the future. There are a number of teams that could potentially land him, and we'll see where he ends up.

It will be interesting to see what lengths teams will go to, in order to have a chance at Victor Wembanyama. The Oklahoma City Thunder will definitely be in the mix for the big man, and perhaps he will be the final piece to their rebuild.

YOU MAY LIKE

horford sga
NBA Media

NBA Insider Criticizes Oklahoma City Thunder For Tanking Strategies: "What The Thunder Did With Al Horford And With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Far More Egregious And Far More 'Tanky' Than Anything Sam Hinkie's 76ers Ever Did."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Predicts That Fans Will Troll Jordan Poole Like They Do With Tyronn Lue And Steve Kerr: "He Is Going To Be The Butt Of This Joke Forever"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Predicts That Fans Will Troll Jordan Poole Like They Do With Tyronn Lue And Steve Kerr: "He Is Going To Be The Butt Of This Joke Forever"

By Orlando Silva
lebron ad
NBA Media

When LeBron James And Anthony Davis Play Together, The Lakers Win Almost 70% Of Their Games

By Lee Tran
Danny Ainge: The Biography Of The Boston Celtics Legendary Champion And Executive Of The Year
NBA

Danny Ainge: The Biography of the Boston Celtics legendary Champion And Executive Of The Year

By Titan Frey
The Golden State Warriors Could Pay $513 Million In Luxury Tax If They Re-Sign Both Jordan Poole And Draymond Green
NBA Media

The Golden State Warriors Could Pay $513 Million In Luxury Tax If They Re-Sign Both Jordan Poole And Draymond Green

By Orlando Silva
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Declined To Include Cam Johnson In A Trade For Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Declined To Include Cam Johnson In A Trade For Kevin Durant

By Orlando Silva
Bryson Bishop Reflects On His Viral Moment Guarding And Trash-Talking Zion Williamson: "I Wasn't Doing It For Any Views Or The Cameras, I Was Just Trying To Hype Our Team Up."
NBA Media

Bryson Bishop Reflects On His Viral Moment Guarding And Trash-Talking Zion Williamson: "I Wasn't Doing It For Any Views Or The Cameras, I Was Just Trying To Hype Our Team Up."

By Orlando Silva
clippers myles turner
NBA Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Clippers Can Shock The Lakers And Land Myles Turner

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans React To The Stacked Boston Celtics Roster: They Have A Championship Team And It's Finally Time To Win The Title After 14 Years
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Stacked Boston Celtics Roster: They Have A Championship Team And It's Finally Time To Win The Title After 14 Years

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Garnett Calls Out Kevin Durant For Returning To Nets: "I’ve Never Seen A Situation Where A Guy Tells The Owner, A, B, And C Of It, And Then It Don’t Get Done, And The Guy Is, ‘Okay Cool, I’m Coming Back’."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Calls Out Kevin Durant For Returning To Nets: "I’ve Never Seen A Situation Where A Guy Tells The Owner, A, B, And C Of It, And Then It Don’t Get Done, And The Guy Is, ‘Okay Cool, I’m Coming Back’."

By Orlando Silva
Jared Dudley Hilariously Recalls When He Thought He'd Be Drafted By Lakers When They Selected Javaris Crittenton: "I Was Like 'Oh, I'm Going With Kobe!'"
NBA Media

Jared Dudley Hilariously Recalls When He Thought He'd Be Drafted By Lakers When They Selected Javaris Crittenton: "I Was Like 'Oh, I'm Going With Kobe!'"

By Orlando Silva
Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Jordan Poole An 'Incredibly Mature Young Guy,' Says He's Ready To Move On From Incident With Draymond Green

By Nico Martinez
Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic Got In Shape After Reggie Miller Said He Was Too Heavy: "He Worked On His Body And He Took Off."
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic Got In Shape After Reggie Miller Said He Was Too Heavy: "He Worked On His Body And He Took Off."

By Orlando Silva
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Media

'They Are Convinced Their Massive Offseason Swing Wasn't Just A Home Run, But A Grand Slam': Brian Windhorst Gets Real On The Timberwolves' Confidence Level Following Rudy Gobert Trade

By Nico Martinez
Richard Jefferson Explains Why He Said Victor Wembenyama Would Be Picked Over LeBron James If They Were In The Same Draft Class: "Where Did Michael Jordan Go? Michael Jordan Went Three, Why?... The NBA Will Always Go With The Size."
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Explains Why He Said Victor Wembanyama Would Be Picked Over LeBron James If They Were In The Same Draft Class: "Where Did Michael Jordan Go? Michael Jordan Went Three, Why?... The NBA Will Always Go With The Size."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Tyronn Lue Revealed How Kevin Garnett Headbutted The Wall And Made A Hole In His Own House Over A TV Show: "Motherf***er You've Got To Stand Up For Yours!"
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Revealed How Kevin Garnett Headbutted The Wall And Made A Hole In His Own House Over A TV Show: "Motherf***er You've Got To Stand Up For Yours!"

By Divij Kulkarni