Spurs Down Two Starters In Key Matchup vs. Trail Blazers

The Spurs are shorthanded again as injuries continue to impact their rotation and short-term outlook.

Nico Martinez
Oct 26, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) celebrate in the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Frost Bank Center.
The San Antonio Spurs are dealing with another wave of availability issues as they prepare to face the Portland Trail Blazers, with injuries once again shaping the conversation before tipoff. What was already a challenging stretch for a young roster has become even more complicated, forcing San Antonio to recalibrate its short-term expectations.

Following last night’s win over the Pacers, despite being down several players, the Spurs’ injury report remains headlined by major absences. Victor Wembanyama (left knee soreness) has been ruled out for the second straight game, continuing a cautious approach with the franchise cornerstone. Devin Vassell (left adductor strain) will also miss the game, while Harrison Ingram (G League two-way assignment) remains unavailable. Losing both Wembanyama and Vassell removes San Antonio’s primary two-way anchor and its most reliable perimeter scorer, leaving significant gaps on both ends of the floor.

Portland arrives in a similar, if not more extreme, position. The Trail Blazers’ season has been ravaged by injuries, with Jerami Grant (left Achilles tendinitis), Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear), Jrue Holiday (right calf strain), Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon), Matisse Thybulle (right knee tendinopathy), Blake Wesley (right foot fracture), and Robert Williams III (left knee injury management) all sidelined. For Portland, continuity has been nearly impossible to establish, and nightly lineups have often felt experimental as players move in and out of the rotation.

For Wembanyama, the knee soreness is not believed to be structural. Still, the Spurs have remained deliberate in managing his workload, especially given the physical demands placed on him early in the season. The initial incident occurred against the Knicks on New Year’s Eve, when he hyperextended his knee, but there is optimism internally that he will be back before Tuesday’s matchup against the Grizzlies.

At this stage, the focus is on avoiding escalation rather than rushing him back into game action. In 21 games this season, Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game on 52.5% shooting (36.5% from three), and the Spurs have held their own in games he has missed.

Meanwhile, Devin Vassell’s situation follows a similar pattern of caution. The adductor strain has limited his lateral movement and burst, prompting the Spurs to err on the side of rest. While the injury is not considered severe, soft-tissue setbacks can be tricky, and San Antonio is expected to re-evaluate his status on a game-by-game basis as he works back toward full strength. The young star has not played since December 29, after logging 30 minutes in a loss to the Cavaliers.

Despite the lengthy injury reports on both sides, this matchup carries importance for the Spurs. Sitting second in the West at 25-9, San Antonio has quickly gained momentum as a rising NBA power, but it still has much to prove. With its stars expected back soon, this game represents an opportunity to maintain momentum while continuing to build championship habits.

