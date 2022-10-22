Nick Young Wants The Lakers To Send Russell Westbrook Back To Oklahoma City Thunder

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NBA star Nick Young feels life will be good for underfire Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook if he goes back to Oklahoma City Thunder — a franchise that gave the platform for him to join the pantheon of greats.

It’s been a tumultuous season so far for the guard who suited up for the Purple and Gold last season. The Lakers failed to make the playoffs the previous season with a dismal 33-49 record, and much of the blame fell on Westbrook despite averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 78 games.

Now, Young feels that Westbrook going back to Thunder will be a good move for the 33-year-old. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“Send Russ back to OKC where he can feel some love again for SGA.”

Young’s hope would perhaps stem from the fact that Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Thunder’s centerpiece would benefit from having an explosive player in his ranks, although much of the fans disagreed.

Russell Westbrook’s Future Has Been A Constant Topic Of Discussion

Two games into the new season and sports pages have already been about what makes the Lakers tick and how Westbrook would fit in the scheme of things. From coming off the bench to focusing on defense, just about everything surrounding him is dissected on a daily basis.

Couple this with his recent performances and the chatter on social media, and his future with the side has just been a topic of discussion. At the time of writing, it was reported that the Lakers wouldn’t consider any moves according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The insider revealed that the Lakers plan to re-evaluate after Thanksgiving. GM Rob Pelinka has been vocal about the trade moves that aren’t done on a whim, and how there are multiple factors involved. That said, there’s no denying that Westbrook’s future remains in limbo.