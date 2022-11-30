Skip to main content

Nikola Jokic Gives Valuable Advice On How The Houston Rockets Could Play Better

Nikola Jokic Gives Valuable Advice On How The Houston Rockets Could Play Better

Nikola Jokic is one of the best players in the NBA. That isn't hyperbole, as the 2-time reigning MVP is looking to collect a 3rd consecutive trophy this season. The Denver Nuggets are looking like a solid team, despite Jamal Murray's slow return from his injury.

Winning MVP again would make him the first person since Larry Bird to win a hat trick of titles. Despite what may stand on the horizon, Jokic is a student of the game in the present and analyzes teams and players to find their weaknesses. After the Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets, Jokic pointed out how the Rockets could play better.

Jokic was asked about Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who reportedly has modeled his game after Jokic's. The 2-time MVP praised the Turkish center and said that the Rockets' offense won't be as stagnant as it is if they played through Sengun more.

"I think he (Alperen Sengun) is really talented. Maybe this is going to sound weird, but I think they need to play a little bit more through him. Sometimes they look a little bit more stagnant… with all their 3s. This guy has the talent. He can pass the ball, he can post up, he has the touch around the rim. You can see some different moves that he’s made."

Sengun is a highly-skilled big who will only get better if more opportunity is provided to him. With Christian Wood leaving the Rockets, Sengun has been given more opportunities this season and is currently averaging 15.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. 

Nikola Jokic Is A Masterful Basketball Mind

The one thing Jokic has proved over his 2 MVP seasons is that there might not be another player in the NBA with his court vision and IQ. Jokic is an average defender by virtue of his precise positioning which always put him in the ideal position to contest shots or grab rebounds.

His offensive game is one of the most unique at his size in NBA history. Jokic is arguably the best passer in the NBA, ahead of other basketball wizards like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Chris Paul, and more. Jokic might not have the flashiest game, but he easily has one of the most intelligent. His read of the Rockets' offense might be one worth trying just by virtue of his incredible talent.  

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Nikola Jokic Gives Valuable Advice On How The Houston Rockets Could Play Better
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Gives Valuable Advice On How The Houston Rockets Could Play Better

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic's 40-Point Trible Doubles Are Getting Boring: "Maybe To Do It With His Left Hand."
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic's 40-Point Trible Doubles Are Getting Boring: "Maybe To Do It With His Left Hand."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Reveals What Shaq Never Did For Her
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Reveals What Shaq Never Did For Her

By Divij Kulkarni
Patrick Beverley Responds To Haters About Why He Has Been In The NBA So Long: "Ask The Superstars I Played With"
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Responds To Haters About Why He Has Been In The NBA So Long: "Ask The Superstars I Played With"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game

By Gautam Varier
Charles Barkley's Controversial 'Charles Unchained' Sports Illustrated Cover From 2002 Goes Viral: "No One Should Have To See This"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley's Controversial 'Charles Unchained' Sports Illustrated Cover From 2002 Goes Viral: "No One Should Have To See This"

By Divij Kulkarni
Sacramento Kings Announcer Liked A Tweet That Insinuated Stephen A. Smith Favors White Individuals
NBA Media

Sacramento Kings Announcer Liked A Tweet That Insinuated Stephen A. Smith Favors White Individuals

By Aikansh Chaudhary
USATSI_10496499
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says He Plans To Resign In Boston

By Nico Martinez
kyrie
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Explains His Decision To Resign In Boston

By Nico Martinez
Dennis Schroder
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Roasts The Los Angeles Lakers For Everything That Led Up To Them Re-Signing Dennis Schroder

By Gautam Varier
Top 10 NBA Free Agents That Won't Resign With Their Current Teams
NBA

Top 10 NBA Free Agents That Won't Resign With Their Current Teams

By Nemanja Vukasinovic
kyrie-irving-716e4c233afde263
NBA

5 NBA Stars Who Will Resign With Their Current Teams Next Summer

By Nemanja Vukasinovic
5 Reasons Why Kevin Durant Will Resign With Golden State Warriors
NBA

5 Reasons Why Kevin Durant Will Resign With Golden State Warriors

By Nemanja Vukasinovic
Steve Kerr Criticizes Jordan Poole For Being Careless And Not Playing Well On Defense
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Criticizes Jordan Poole For Being Careless And Not Playing Well On Defense

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Re-Signing Gary Payton II
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Re-Signing Gary Payton II

By Gautam Varier
Danny Green Reveals How He Tried To Keep The Peace Between Joel Embiid And Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Danny Green Reveals How He Tried To Keep The Peace Between Joel Embiid And Ben Simmons

By Gautam Varier