Nikola Jokic Gives Valuable Advice On How The Houston Rockets Could Play Better

Nikola Jokic is one of the best players in the NBA. That isn't hyperbole, as the 2-time reigning MVP is looking to collect a 3rd consecutive trophy this season. The Denver Nuggets are looking like a solid team, despite Jamal Murray's slow return from his injury.

Winning MVP again would make him the first person since Larry Bird to win a hat trick of titles. Despite what may stand on the horizon, Jokic is a student of the game in the present and analyzes teams and players to find their weaknesses. After the Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets, Jokic pointed out how the Rockets could play better.

Jokic was asked about Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who reportedly has modeled his game after Jokic's. The 2-time MVP praised the Turkish center and said that the Rockets' offense won't be as stagnant as it is if they played through Sengun more.

"I think he (Alperen Sengun) is really talented. Maybe this is going to sound weird, but I think they need to play a little bit more through him. Sometimes they look a little bit more stagnant… with all their 3s. This guy has the talent. He can pass the ball, he can post up, he has the touch around the rim. You can see some different moves that he’s made."

Sengun is a highly-skilled big who will only get better if more opportunity is provided to him. With Christian Wood leaving the Rockets, Sengun has been given more opportunities this season and is currently averaging 15.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

Nikola Jokic Is A Masterful Basketball Mind

The one thing Jokic has proved over his 2 MVP seasons is that there might not be another player in the NBA with his court vision and IQ. Jokic is an average defender by virtue of his precise positioning which always put him in the ideal position to contest shots or grab rebounds.

His offensive game is one of the most unique at his size in NBA history. Jokic is arguably the best passer in the NBA, ahead of other basketball wizards like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Chris Paul, and more. Jokic might not have the flashiest game, but he easily has one of the most intelligent. His read of the Rockets' offense might be one worth trying just by virtue of his incredible talent.

