OG Anunoby Says Luka Doncic Is One Of The Nicest Players In The League

OG Anunoby is a solid player that is currently a member of the Toronto Raptors. He is well-known for his defensive ability and athleticism. Currently, OG Anunoby is averaging 18.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 2.2 APG.

The Toronto Raptors recently faced off against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. After the game, OG Anunoby revealed that Luka Doncic called him "one of the nicest guys" in the NBA, and made sure to let people know that Luka Doncic is also one of the nicest players in the league.

O.G. Anunoby, told that Luka called him ‘one of the nicest guys in the league’: “I thinkhe’s one of the nicest guys in the league too.

There is no doubt that Luka Doncic has a good reputation, and we have not heard any reports that he's caused problems in the locker room or otherwise. It is clear that Luka Doncic is simply interested in playing basketball, and is generally a player that doesn't get on people's bad side.

OG Anunoby Wants To Be The DPOY

OG Anunoby is already a good two-way wing, and it seems as though the Raptors forward has high goals for himself. Previously, he claimed that he wanted to be the DPOY this season, adding that he always believed he was the "best defender in the league".

"I've always wanted to be Defensive Player of the Year," the Raptors forward said after Wednesday's 143-100 rout of the San Antonio Spurs, courtesy of The Toronto Star's Libaan Osman. "I've always thought I was the best defender in the league. Felt that for the last I don't know how many years." The sixth-year forward is crafting a solid candidacy for the award early on. Through eight contests, Anunoby is totaling a league-best 2.9 steals per game, which would also go down as the best mark of his career. His defensive impact on the Raptors is visible, too. Among all players on the squad with at least 200 minutes played, opponents post the worst scoring rate - 104.7 points per 100 possessions - when Anunoby is on the floor, according to NBA.com. When he sits, opponents post a 109.5 offensive rating, a minus-4.8 swing second only to Pascal Siakam's minus-5.2 (minimum 200 minutes played).

Though we seldom see perimeter players win the DPOY award, last year's DPOY award going to Marcus Smart proves that it can happen. Though it is hard to see OG Anunoby win the award as of right now, there is a small possibility that it will happen.

Hopefully, we see OG Anunoby thrive with the Toronto Raptors for the rest of the season. He is a fantastic player, and perhaps we will see him make an All-Star team this year.

