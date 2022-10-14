Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Is Ready To Be The Victor Wembanyama Stopper: "His Legs Are Where My Shoulders Are"

Patrick Beverley Is Ready To Be The Victor Wembanyama Stopper: "His Legs Are Where My Shoulders Are"

Victor Wembanyama's 2 exhibition games during the NBA preseason against G League Ignite have left the whole world in awe of the 7'5" freshman. His incredible skill set at his size has never been seen before in the NBA, with many calling Wembanyama an even greater prospect than LeBron James.

LBJ's current teammate Patrick Beverley saw the Wembanyama show firsthand and revealed what an insane prospect he is from his perspective. He also maintained he'd be the one to stop Wembanyama in the league. 

"He is different. I have never seen anything like it. The No. 2 pick is even nice, Scoot. This Victor guy, I wanna see how this goes."

"I don't see nothing (standing in his way). I don't know a lot about the kid but for the most part, it seems like he has a good supporting cast. Not even like a supporting cast, he's like one of those European guys who's just stayed in Europe. He's coming over here like, 'okay, cool, lemme show y'all before I hop back on this flight home'. He's gonna be special. Catch a DHO from the top of the key with two strides, corner 3? That's OD. One of the guys over here told me that worst case scenario, he's going to be Porzingis. If everything went wrong. he'd be Porzingis. Think about that. His ceiling is unseen."

(on how he'd guard Wembanyama) "Me. I don't know, do everything. Gotta get him to lean (on his hamstrings). His legs are where my shoulders are. That's OD though. Good for him and his family."

While Beverley's aggressive defense may catch Wembanyama off guard a couple of times, it'd be an incredibly challenging task for Beverley to consistently stop the man who's over a foot taller than him. Wembanyama is going to be a cheat code in the modern NBA.

Will Wembanyama's Skill Translate To The NBA?

The one thing that can never be taught to an NBA player is their size. Wembanyama stands among the tallest players in the history of the NBA so that on its own would have made him an intriguing prospect. But his ability to block shots, dribble, and shoot makes him extraordinarily unique.

He definitely will struggle to adjust to the strength of NBA players, but his game is so unique that he will definitely find different ways to remain effective. He can drop in a finger roll with one step from the free throw line and have the length to maneuver the ball away from opposing defenders. 

He may struggle to dribble and shoot with the same efficiency as NBA-level defenders, but his game has enough for him to be an instantly impactful player in the NBA. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Detroit Pistons Created NBA Jam And Added Special Code To Make Chicago Bulls Miss Game-Winning Shots Against The Pistons
NBA Media

Detroit Pistons Created NBA Jam And Added Special Code To Make Chicago Bulls Miss Game-Winning Shots Against The Pistons

By Titan Frey
Patrick Beverley Is Ready To Be The Victor Wembanyama Stopper: "His Legs Are Where My Shoulders Are"
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Is Ready To Be The Victor Wembanyama Stopper: "His Legs Are Where My Shoulders Are"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Spent $1.3 Million On Three Rolls-Royce After Sales Person Pissed Him Off: "You Asked For All Those Cares, Can You Afford Them"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Spent $1.3 Million On Three Rolls-Royces After Salesperson Pissed Him Off: "You Asked For All Those Cares, Can You Afford Them"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fan Created The Video Of Jordan Poole Punching And Kicking Draymond Green: "He Is Beating The Hell Out Of Draymond Green.”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Created The Video Of Jordan Poole Punching And Kicking Draymond Green: "He Is Beating The Hell Out Of Draymond Green.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Dennis Rodman Revealed He Was Sick Of The B*tching During His Time With The Lakers: "I Wasn’t Used To That... God Damn! Man, What The F*ck, What’d I Get Myself Into."
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Revealed He Was Sick Of The B*tching During His Time With The Lakers: "I Wasn’t Used To That... God Damn! Man, What The F*ck, What’d I Get Myself Into."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1
NBA

Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1

By Nick Mac
NBA Champions With The Best Regular Season Records: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls Are Still Unbeatable With 72-10
NBA

NBA Champions With The Best Regular Season Records: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls Are Still Unbeatable With 72-10

By Kyle Daubs
Patrick Beverley Reveals How Devin Booker Called Him A Psychiatrist Of Every Team: "It Doesn’t Surprise Me You Make The Playoffs Every Year. You’re A Psychiatrist.’”
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Reveals How Devin Booker Called Him A Psychiatrist Of Every Team: "It Doesn’t Surprise Me You Make The Playoffs Every Year. You’re A Psychiatrist.’”

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Addresses The Clips Of Not Being With The Team Against Minnesota Timberwolves: “Love Nothing More Than A Bounce Back Season.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Addresses The Clips Of Not Being With The Team Against Minnesota Timberwolves: “Love Nothing More Than A Bounce Back Season.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Draymond Green Reveals He Could Stay With The Golden State Warriors For Two More Seasons
NBA Media

Draymond Green Reveals He Could Stay With The Golden State Warriors For Two More Seasons

By Aaron Abhishek
Brian Windhorst Claims LeBron James 'Made $50 Million That Night In 2002' Because Of The Competition Between Nike, Rebook, And Adidas
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Claims LeBron James 'Made $50 Million That Night In 2002' Because Of The Competition Between Nike, Rebook, And Adidas

By Aditya Mohapatra
Draymond Green Is Not Sure That Relationship With Jordan Poole Will Be Fixed: "That's not up to me."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Is Not Sure That Relationship With Jordan Poole Will Be Fixed: "That's not up to me."

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Fans Discuss What The Most Realistic Trade For Russell Westbrook Is: "Indiana Pacers Have What We Need."
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Discuss What The Most Realistic Trade For Russell Westbrook Is: "Indiana Pacers Have What We Need."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Are The Lakers A Championship Team With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Patrick Beverley: "Still Depends On Whether AD Is Healthy And In Form.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Are The Lakers A Championship Team With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Patrick Beverley: "Still Depends On Whether AD Is Healthy And In Form.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan’s MVP Points Per Season: The GOAT Won 5 MVP Awards And Came Second 4 Times
NBA

Michael Jordan’s MVP Points Per Season: The GOAT Won 5 MVP Awards And Came Second 4 Times

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons's Lockdown Defense Against Giannis Antetokounmpo: "This Is What The Brooklyn Nets Need If They Want To Beat The Greek Freak"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons's Lockdown Defense Against Giannis Antetokounmpo: "This Is What The Brooklyn Nets Need If They Want To Beat The Greek Freak"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya