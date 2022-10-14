Skip to main content

Patrick Beverley Reveals How Devin Booker Called Him A Psychiatrist Of Every Team: "It Doesn’t Surprise Me You Make The Playoffs Every Year. You’re A Psychiatrist.’”

Patrick Beverley is more than just a point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers this time. Going by what Devin Booker told him earlier this week, the veteran also doubles up as a “psychiatrist” and for a side that’s hit a complete reset, that added trait could prove beneficial.

The proof is out there to see. Note that he’s been a regular fixture in the playoffs since 2012-13, except for the one 2017-18 injury-riddled season. The Lakers will make a mental note considering they failed to make the postseason last year after going 33-49. They missed all the qualities of Beverley — the biggest being the fact that he holds everyone accountable.

Speaking on the premiere episode of The Pat Bev Podcast, the point guard recollected the time Booker called him a basketball psychiatrist.

“We were in Vegas and we were at the free throw line and Devin Booker called me a basketball psychiatrist of teams...’You are just a psychiatrist of every team. It doesn’t surprise me that you make the playoffs every year. You’re a psychiatrist.’”

Beverley will suit up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook as the team looks to mount a spectacular comeback.

Patrick Beverley Says He Doesn’t Like Losing, Credits That Attitude For Making The Consistent Postseason Run

It’s not just the influence on the hardwood that Beverley brings, but also what he does off of it, and that served the Timberwolves well as they returned to the playoffs in style. Despite their efforts, they were outplayed by the Memphis Grizzlies.

But the fact that they made the playoffs will surely serve as a massive boost for the Timberwolves who will look to repeat their last year’s heroics. And this time, the Lakers will hope that Beverley’s addition will help them meet their goal.

“I don’t like losing, so that’s one. I work people, that’s two. And I’m detailed. I’m a detailed man. I’m guessing you put that in any type of profession, you’re destined for greatness.”

Beverley has already proved to be a force for the Lakers in their preseason games. While the team may have lost three of its four contests, the synergy appeared to be back as did the attitude to win. By the looks of it, the sessions with the psychiatrist have helped.

