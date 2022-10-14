Skip to main content

Paul George Shows His Support For Russell Westbrook Amid Public Backlash: "Keep Ya Sanity Brodie! You One Of The Best And It Ain’t Stamped Enough."

Paul George Shows His Support For Russell Westbrook Amid Public Backlash: "Keep Ya Sanity Brodie! You One Of The Best And It Ain’t Stamped Enough."

Ever since his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, former MVP Russell Westbrook has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Arguably the scapegoat of the Lakers' miserable season, pundits and fans have been critical of Westbrook and his performances with the Purple and Gold.

The same trend has continued in the preseason as well. Despite a very different squad around him and a new coach at the helm, Brodie hasn't played well in the preseason. Unable to find his form in the couple of games he has played, fans have scrutinized the guard for not playing with the team. 

Recently, another controversy surrounding the guard has emerged. In a recent video, the former MVP was spotted away from the team huddle, which led to some heavy scrutiny levied by Lakers fans. Westbrook certainly is not the biggest fan of this and is understandably frustrated with the situation.

Paul George Supports Russell Westbrook Despite Recent Criticisms

Amid all the controversy surrounding Westbrook and his attitude towards his teammates, former teammate Paul George has come out in Westbrook's defense. In a recent tweet, PG13 backed his former teammate and urged him to keep his sanity and silence his critics.

Both George and Westbrook have had their fair share of history in dealing with critics. After a disaster of an experiment with the OKC Thunder where Brodie and PG13 couldn't even make it to the second round of the playoffs, the duo was heavily scrutinized by fans and critics alike.

A similar trend continued in the teams they joined. With 'Playoff P' choking in the 2020 playoffs and Westbrook failing to perform with the Houston Rockets, the duo was yet again at the center of all criticism. But the 2021 playoffs changed the narrative for George as he was the standout performer for the Los Angeles Clippers and led them all the way to the Conference Finals.

While PG13 has somewhat redeemed himself, the same cannot be said for Westbrook. The former MVP does have a great chance this season with the Lakers. With LeBron James still looking in prime shape and Anthony Davis also fit, Brodie and the Lake show can put up a good postseason run. If Westbrook ends up performing, then he finally won't be criticized by fans, but if he does not perform, this cycle of scrutiny won't stop for the former MVP.

YOU MAY LIKE

Paul George Shows His Support For Russell Westbrook Amid Public Backlash: "Keep Ya Sanity Brodie! You One Of The Best And It Ain’t Stamped Enough."
NBA Media

Paul George Shows His Support For Russell Westbrook Amid Public Backlash: "Keep Ya Sanity Brodie! You One Of The Best And It Ain’t Stamped Enough."

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Insider Explains The Real Reason Why The Suns Struggled To Pay Deandre Ayton: "They Want The Kevon Looney Angle And Pay Their Starting Center $10 Million"
NBA Media

NBA Insider Explains The Real Reason Why The Suns Struggled To Pay Deandre Ayton: "They Want The Kevon Looney Angle And Pay Their Starting Center $10 Million"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
John Wall Could Reportedly Lose Starting Job With The Clippers, According To Tyronn Lue
NBA Media

John Wall Could Reportedly Lose Starting Job With The Clippers, According To Tyronn Lue

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Draymond Green Reacts To Warriors' Players Saying He Needs To Rebuild Trust With Them: "What Does That Truly Mean? I Don’t Quite Know."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Reacts To Warriors' Players Saying He Needs To Rebuild Trust With Them: "What Does That Truly Mean? I Don’t Quite Know."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Warriors Teammates Describe Klay Thompson In One Word: "Captain Of The Ocean... Holy Cannoli."
NBA Media

Warriors Teammates Describe Klay Thompson In One Word: "Captain Of The Ocean... Holy Cannoli."

By Aditya Mohapatra
10 Greatest Detroit Pistons Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Detroit Pistons Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs
Kevin Durant Says It's 'Very Rare' For Physical Altercations To Happen During Practice: "I've Been In The League 16 Years, And I've Never Seen That Until The Other Day On Camera"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Says It's 'Very Rare' For Physical Altercations To Happen During Practice: "I've Been In The League 16 Years, And I've Never Seen That Until The Other Day On Camera"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Scottie Barnes Trolls Fans After Reports Of OG Anunoby Wanting To Be Moved From Toronto Raptors
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Makes Shocking Prediction Ahead Of 2022-23 Season: "The Raptors Will Be A Spoiler In The Eastern Conference. They Are Primed To Make A Mid-Season Trade."

By Nico Martinez
Matt Barnes Rejected LeBron James And Miami Heat Big 3 To Join Kobe Bryant And Lakers: “F**k Miami, You Wanna Be A Laker?"
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Rejected LeBron James And Miami Heat Big 3 To Join Kobe Bryant And Lakers: “F**k Miami, You Wanna Be A Laker?"

By Orlando Silva
Hornets Fan That Snubbed Michael Jordan For LaMelo Ball Finally Gets To Meet LaMelo
NBA Media

Anonymous NBA Player Makes Shocking Statement On LaMelo Ball And The Hornets: "That Team Is Trash Because LaMelo Is Trash."

By Nico Martinez
Damian Lillard Says He Wants To Win A Championship With Trail Blazers: “I Want To Win A Championship Where I Am. I Don’t Think I Would Feel The Same Joy And Happiness If I Did It Elsewhere."
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Says He Wants To Win A Championship With Trail Blazers: “I Want To Win A Championship Where I Am. I Don’t Think I Would Feel The Same Joy And Happiness If I Did It Elsewhere."

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Reveals What Advice He Gave Ben Simmons After Airball Video Went Viral: "You Got To Be Able To Deal With It. You Got To Be Able To Face It."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reveals What Advice He Gave Ben Simmons After Airball Video Went Viral: "You Got To Be Able To Deal With It. You Got To Be Able To Face It."

By Nico Martinez
Pau Gasol Opens Up On Having His Jersey Retired By Lakers: “More Importantly, Next To Kobe’s No. 8 And No. 24.”
NBA Media

Pau Gasol Opens Up On Having His Jersey Retired By Lakers: “More Importantly, Next To Kobe’s No. 8 And No. 24.”

By Aditya Mohapatra
Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals Why The Warriors Decided Not To Suspend Draymond Green: "Didn't Wanna Punish Him In A Way Where He'd Miss Opening Night Where He'd Get His 4th Ring"
NBA Media

Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals Why The Warriors Decided Not To Suspend Draymond Green: "Didn't Wanna Punish Him In A Way Where He'd Miss Opening Night Where He'd Get His 4th Ring"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwight Howard Reveals He Has Had Sex In His Superman Dunk Contest Cape: "We Talking Multiple Times?"
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Reveals He Has Had Sex In His Superman Dunk Contest Cape: "We Talking Multiple Times?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fan Wanted An Autograph From Kevin Durant But His Marker Stopped Working: “This Fan Definitely Has Beef With That Marker Now”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Wanted An Autograph From Kevin Durant But His Marker Stopped Working: “This Fan Definitely Has Beef With That Marker Now”

By Orlando Silva