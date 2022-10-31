Skip to main content

Paul Pierce Thinks Kyle Lowry Should Come Off The Bench For Miami Heat: "He's Up There In Age..."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry is a former All-Star that is most well-known for his time with the Toronto Raptors. Many people consider him a top-3 Toronto Raptors player in the franchise's history, and there's no doubt that he had a very successful tenure with the team, making multiple All-Star teams and winning a championship in 2019.

After his time with the Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry signed with the Miami Heat. Thus far this season, Kyle Lowry has struggled, only shooting 35.4% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc.

Recently, Paul Pierce suggested that Kyle Lowry should come off the bench for the Miami Heat, noting that a team needs "youth" at the guard positions due to players like Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball.

“Man, he’s up there in age. He’s got a lot of miles. I think his best role on a championship team is a vet guard coming off the bench, truthfully. I think at your guard positions you need youth in those positions. So now when you’re looking at guys like Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, you need more youth. I think he’d be best suited as coming off the bench, being that veteran guard and somebody you can use at the end of games, too.”

Due to Kyle Lowry's struggles on both ends of the floor, this take from Paul Pierce is definitely valid. Perhaps Kyle Lowry can become a veteran leader for the Miami Heat, spearheading their second unit.

We have seen other former star point guards thrive in bench units this season, such as Russell Westbrook. Perhaps a similar change could help Kyle Lowry get back to playing at a high level as well.

Kyle Lowry Wants To Win A Championship With The Miami Heat

There is no doubt that Kyle Lowry's primary goal with the Miami Heat is to win a championship. In fact, when he signed with the Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry claimed that his attitude is "only championships or bust".

“For me, it’s only championships or bust. Going to Miami that was a situation where I feel like this is what they wanna do. I have a close friend, Jimmy Butler, there and I feel like Miami, that’s what they wanna do. It’s about winning championships.”

“If you aren’t playing for championships, what are you playing for? And that’s the only thought process that went into my free agency is where do I go to become a champion.”

Perhaps Kyle Lowry can help the Miami Heat achieve their aspirations of winning a championship by transitioning to a bench role. Having a lower-minutes role against easier opposition would allow him to have a higher impact on the team.

As of right now though, Kyle Lowry is still in the starting lineup for the Miami Heat. Hopefully, he manages to bounce back whether he remains a starter, or ends up coming off the bench.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyle Lowry
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Thinks Kyle Lowry Should Come Off The Bench For Miami Heat: "He's Up There In Age..."

By Lee Tran
Juan Toscano-Anderson Says Russell Westbrook Is One Of The Best Teammates He's Ever Had: "Amazing Person..."
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Says Russell Westbrook Is One Of The Best Teammates He's Ever Had: "Amazing Teammate And Person..."

By Lee Tran
The NBA Has Taken Away The Philadelphia 76ers' 2023 And 2024 Second Round Picks Over Investigations Into Early Free Agency Discussions
NBA Media

The NBA Has Taken Away The Philadelphia 76ers' 2023 And 2024 Second Round Picks Over Investigations Into Early Free Agency Discussions

By Divij Kulkarni
Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."
NBA Media

Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."

By Divij Kulkarni
harden tucker house
NBA Media

The NBA Has Started An Investigation Into Philadelphia 76ers For Possible Tampering And Early Contact Around Their Free Agency Class Of James Harden, P. J. Tucker, And Danuel House

By Lee Tran
Bronny James Could Play In The Australian NBL In 2023 Before Being Eligible For The 2024 NBA Draft
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: College Coaches Think Bronny James Might Not Be NBA Ready For "Two Or Three Years"

By Lee Tran
Kendall Jenner Wishes Devin Booker Happy Birthday On Instagram, Fans Think They Are Back Together
Entertainment

Kendall Jenner Wishes Devin Booker Happy Birthday On Instagram, Fans Think They Are Back Together

By Divij Kulkarni
Steve Nash On Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy: "We’ve Kind Of Built An Immunity."
NBA Media

Steve Nash On Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy: "We’ve Kind Of Built An Immunity."

By Divij Kulkarni
Former Pacers Star Paid $250,000 In Fines After Refusing To Shower: "He Doesn't Want To Be Naked Among Everyone"
NBA Media

Former Pacers Star Paid $250,000 In Fines After Refusing To Shower: "He Doesn't Want To Be Naked Among Everyone"

By Divij Kulkarni
Kevin Durant Shut Down A Fan Who Misunderstood A Video Of Him Yelling: "I Was Talkin To A Ref"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Shut Down A Fan Who Misunderstood A Video Of Him Yelling: "I Was Talkin To A Ref"

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Fans Fill Appreciation Post About Russell Westbrook: "Benchbrook Is Bestbrook"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Fill Appreciation Post About Russell Westbrook: "Benchbrook Is Bestbrook"

By Gautam Varier
Patrick Beverley Sends A Three-Word Message After Their First Win Of The Season
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Sends A Three-Word Message After Their First Win Of The Season

By Divij Kulkarni
Tyronn Lue On Allen Iverson's Iconic Step Over: "You Play Hard, You’re Gonna Get Dunked On, You’re Gonna Get Crossed Over... I’ll Always Be In NBA History.”
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue On Allen Iverson's Iconic Step Over: "You Play Hard, You’re Gonna Get Dunked On, You’re Gonna Get Crossed Over... I’ll Always Be In NBA History.”

By Gautam Varier
Devin Booker's Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Cowboy Halloween Costume: "Aren’t You Just The Sweetest Space Toy"
Entertainment

Devin Booker's Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Cowboy Halloween Costume: "Aren’t You Just The Sweetest Space Toy"

By Divij Kulkarni
Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James And Anthony Davis Lead Team To Their First Win Of The Season
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Praise Russell Westbrook After Another Perfect Game Off The Bench: "It's Almost Like If You Put Russell Westbrook In A Comfortable Position, He Succeeds..."

By Nico Martinez