Paul Pierce Thinks Kyle Lowry Should Come Off The Bench For Miami Heat: "He's Up There In Age..."

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Lowry is a former All-Star that is most well-known for his time with the Toronto Raptors. Many people consider him a top-3 Toronto Raptors player in the franchise's history, and there's no doubt that he had a very successful tenure with the team, making multiple All-Star teams and winning a championship in 2019.

After his time with the Toronto Raptors, Kyle Lowry signed with the Miami Heat. Thus far this season, Kyle Lowry has struggled, only shooting 35.4% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc.

Recently, Paul Pierce suggested that Kyle Lowry should come off the bench for the Miami Heat, noting that a team needs "youth" at the guard positions due to players like Ja Morant and LaMelo Ball.

“Man, he’s up there in age. He’s got a lot of miles. I think his best role on a championship team is a vet guard coming off the bench, truthfully. I think at your guard positions you need youth in those positions. So now when you’re looking at guys like Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, you need more youth. I think he’d be best suited as coming off the bench, being that veteran guard and somebody you can use at the end of games, too.”

Due to Kyle Lowry's struggles on both ends of the floor, this take from Paul Pierce is definitely valid. Perhaps Kyle Lowry can become a veteran leader for the Miami Heat, spearheading their second unit.

We have seen other former star point guards thrive in bench units this season, such as Russell Westbrook. Perhaps a similar change could help Kyle Lowry get back to playing at a high level as well.

Kyle Lowry Wants To Win A Championship With The Miami Heat

There is no doubt that Kyle Lowry's primary goal with the Miami Heat is to win a championship. In fact, when he signed with the Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry claimed that his attitude is "only championships or bust".

“For me, it’s only championships or bust. Going to Miami that was a situation where I feel like this is what they wanna do. I have a close friend, Jimmy Butler, there and I feel like Miami, that’s what they wanna do. It’s about winning championships.” “If you aren’t playing for championships, what are you playing for? And that’s the only thought process that went into my free agency is where do I go to become a champion.”

Perhaps Kyle Lowry can help the Miami Heat achieve their aspirations of winning a championship by transitioning to a bench role. Having a lower-minutes role against easier opposition would allow him to have a higher impact on the team.

As of right now though, Kyle Lowry is still in the starting lineup for the Miami Heat. Hopefully, he manages to bounce back whether he remains a starter, or ends up coming off the bench.