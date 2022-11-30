Credit: Fadeaway World

Herb Jones is not the typical NBA player, especially when it comes to spending money. The New Orleans Pelicans' young star has shown his quality on the court, but he's also a down-to-earth guy who won't change his personality simply because he's in the association.

Jones has discussed his spending habits, making big revelations about them, doing the complete opposite of what players his age normally do. We've talked about Larry Bird being a humble guy and not needing much to live a happy life, as well as Jayson Tatum's deal with his mother about not spending the money he gets from the Boston Celtics.

Well, Jones isn't at the same level as Bird and Tatum in terms of popularity or money-wise, but he's made a similar decision to them, deciding to live a normal life and not doing extra stuff after becoming an NBA player.

Pelicans' Herb Jones Makes Shocking Revelation About His Spending Habits

While talking to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Jones revealed that he tries to save as much money as possible. He doesn't spend money on clothes, he doesn't have a fancy car, and he just focuses on saving as much as he can.

“Save that money. That’s how I think,” Jones recently told Andscape. “As soon as we get to the locker room, we change our clothes and [I] put on our basketball stuff anyway. I just try to walk in supercomfortable. I try to save, man. I’m not worried about what somebody would say about my appearance if my family is doing good or better than what they were. “I think long term for my kids. If I have to wear Pelicans gear or whatever team gear for the team I’m on for the rest of my career, then my kids or kids’ kids can go to school for free just based on what I earned in the NBA. Then I’m good. I’m cool.”

This is a great approach from Jones, who is still young but very mature. The defensive specialist isn't thinking of other people's opinions and will do whatever is best for him, no matter what. The New Orleans Pelicans got a good one not only for his defensive prowess but the maturity he shows on and off the court.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.