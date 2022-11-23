Skip to main content

Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."

Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."

Pete Maravich is one of the most underappreciated scorers in NBA history and a name that is often forgotten about while discussing the all-time greats in the sport. He never won a championship, and he didn't have a long prime, but Maravich was easily one of the most dangerous scorers in the league during his prime. 

Maravich's peak with the New Orleans/Utah Jazz ended with his knee issues being bad enough for him to be waived by the team before he was picked up by the Boston Celtics in 1979, just as a rookie Larry Bird was coming into the team.

The pair had a very tenuous argument during practice, as recalled by Vernon Maxwell, who recalled what happened when Maravich got upset that Bird was shooting over double teams instead of passing him the ball when he was open. 

"Larry, Larry, they're double-teaming you man, you can't force up those kinds of shots," Maxwell recalled Maravich telling Bird.

Larry Legend's response to Pistol Pete?

"If you were any damn good, they wouldn't be double-teaming me."

Maxwell said he was in shock, but that the teammates later worked it out. (h/t NBC Sports)

Bird and Maravich may have had that tiff, but they had immense respect for each other. Prior to his passing in 1988, Maravich named Bird, the best player in the NBA. Bird held Pistol Pete in high regard as well, saying that the ball was a part of his hand while talking about his natural scoring ability. 

'Pistol Pete' Maravich's Incredible NBA Career

Pete Maravich might be forgotten by the casual fan, but NBA fans know that this man was an absolute bucket. Maravich averaged 24.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds in his career. He led the league in scoring once, during his third season with the New Orleans Jazz, when he averaged 31.2 points as a 6'5" guard before the 3-point line existed.

Maravich was a complex character who often thought about life. He openly said that he didn't want to have a 10-year-long NBA career just to die from a heart attack at the age of 40. Though he played 11 seasons, he ended up passing away at the exact age he didn't want to.

He had incidents in his life where he showed he wasn't afraid of death, such as when a woman and her boyfriend almost killed Pete after a bar altercation. He never feared to speak his mind and was incredibly principled. He would attack his GMs publicly, but all because of the passion he felt for the game.

Maravich left messages that could be applicable to today's generation, like when he openly said that athletes shouldn't be idols to children but their own fathers should. He was a basketball maestro and had a great career but was taken before his achievements could be properly appreciated.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Barkley Heavily Criticizes Nets' Lack Of Mental Toughness After Big Loss vs. Sixers
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Heavily Criticizes Nets' Lack Of Mental Toughness After Big Loss vs. Sixers

By Orlando Silva
Lakers Are Officially Anthony Davis' Team, Fans Agree After AD's 3rd Explosive 30-Point Game
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Are The Only NBA Team That Hasn't Won A Road Game

By Lee Tran
Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built
NBA Media

Wilt Chamberlain Couldn't Fit In A Normal Car So He Bought A $750,000 Race Car That Was Custom Built

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Called Out Nets Teammates After Losing To Undermanned Sixers

By Orlando Silva
Ja Morant
NBA Media

Ja Morant Denies He's Human In Flaming Statement

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Hilariously Blasts Heckling Fan In Philadelphia

By Orlando Silva
Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team

By Orlando Silva
NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela
NBA Media

NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela

By Nico Martinez
The First NBA Thanksgiving Was In 1949: 5 Games, Including A 5 Overtime Thriller
NBA Media

The First NBA Thanksgiving Was In 1949: 5 Games, Including A 5 Overtime Thriller

By Titan Frey
Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."
Entertainment

Larsa Pippen Finally Speaks On Marcus Jordan: “I Never Knew Him Or His Family."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Rejected Trading Lauri Markkanen For John Collins

By Orlando Silva
Stephen A. Smith Blasts The Brooklyn Nets After 'Atrocious' Performance Against 76ers
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Blasts The Brooklyn Nets After 'Atrocious' Performance Against 76ers

By Nico Martinez
Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Shot At Kawhi Leonard And Calls Him Pajamas While Defending Anthony Davis

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry Explains How Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Inspired Him
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Explains How Michael Jordan's Leadership Style Inspired Him

By Divij Kulkarni
5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan
NBA Media

5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya