Ja Morant is one of, if not the most exciting player to watch in the NBA, and while he is extremely talented, Morant's trash talk makes him must-watch television. While some might be put off by his antics, others love it and he is becoming one of the more polarizing players in the league.

As is the case with a lot of these brash players who are supremely confident, there are moments when they get humbled a little bit. For Ja, he had one of those in their last outing against the Sacramento Kings.

Ja Morant Was Hit By Karma After Playing Mind Games On Malik Monk

He had almost single-handedly brought the Memphis Grizzlies back in the game with 19 points in the fourth quarter and they were down 109-108 with 3.9 seconds remaining. Malik Monk was then sent to the line and Morant tried to psyche him out but his mind games didn't work and he himself ended up missing free throws on the other end.

Ja kept telling Malik Monk: "don't miss" while shooting FT's up one with four seconds left... Monk hit both



Ja went to the line later with a chance to tie it and missed 2/3. Kings win. 😬

Karma definitely came back to bite him there. We had seen Damian Lillard try something like this against Deandre Ayton earlier in the season and it worked in that case but Monk didn't miss here. Ja's miss also continues a worrying trend from the line for him, as he is shooting just 67.2% on free throws in his last 7 games.

He was 9-15 in this one and needs to make sure this doesn't become the norm going forward. Ja also seems to have a very hard time when it comes to just letting things go, as he keeps taking shots at Charles Barkley after the Hall of Famer said that Morant doesn't make his teammates better. He just needs to calm down a bit and put all his focus on helping his team win.

