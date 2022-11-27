Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

There was a lot of optimism heading into the 2022-23 season within the Knicks organization after what they believed was a very positive offseason. They had signed their biggest target, Jalen Brunson, in free agency and also did something for the first time in over two decades.

That something was making RJ Barrett the first rookie to sign an extension with the team since 1999 as they gave him a 4-year, $120m deal. There were hopes that Barrett would improve with Brunson alongside him, but it hasn't happened so far.

RJ Barrett Isn't Concerned Despite Missing 78 Of His Last 114 Shot Attempts

Barrett is averaging 18.4 points while shooting just 39.4% from the field and 26.4% from beyond the arc, with all those numbers being down from what they were last season. His last few games, in particular, have seen some woeful shooting performances, but Barrett isn't too concerned.

RJ Barrett on missing 78 of his last 114 shot attempts

“They've got to [fall] at some point,”

The latest poor shooting night came against the Portland Trail Blazers, as Barrett shot 6-22 from the field and 1-7 from beyond the arc. The Knicks ended up losing 132-129 in overtime, and things could have been a lot different if he just hit a few more shots. Barrett dared teams to keep leaving him open earlier this month, and if he keeps shooting like this, then they'll keep doing it. He needs to make them pay, or else it just becomes a lot easier for teams to defend the Knicks in general.

If there isn't much of an improvement in Barrett's play as the season goes on, then the Knicks might just ship him out of town. They want to land a big star like Kevin Durant or Anthony Davis as soon as they are available on the market, and Barrett might be a part of a potential trade package. They already offered him in a package for Donovan Mitchell in the offseason, and his future with the team is very much in doubt.

