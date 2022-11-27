Skip to main content

RJ Barrett Isn't Concerned Despite Missing 78 Of His Last 114 Shot Attempts

RJ Barrett Isn't Concerned Despite Missing 78 Of His Last 114 Shot Attempts

There was a lot of optimism heading into the 2022-23 season within the Knicks organization after what they believed was a very positive offseason. They had signed their biggest target, Jalen Brunson, in free agency and also did something for the first time in over two decades.

That something was making RJ Barrett the first rookie to sign an extension with the team since 1999 as they gave him a 4-year, $120m deal. There were hopes that Barrett would improve with Brunson alongside him, but it hasn't happened so far.

RJ Barrett Isn't Concerned Despite Missing 78 Of His Last 114 Shot Attempts

Barrett is averaging 18.4 points while shooting just 39.4% from the field and 26.4% from beyond the arc, with all those numbers being down from what they were last season. His last few games, in particular, have seen some woeful shooting performances, but Barrett isn't too concerned.

RJ Barrett on missing 78 of his last 114 shot attempts


“They've got to [fall] at some point,”

The latest poor shooting night came against the Portland Trail Blazers, as Barrett shot 6-22 from the field and 1-7 from beyond the arc. The Knicks ended up losing 132-129 in overtime, and things could have been a lot different if he just hit a few more shots. Barrett dared teams to keep leaving him open earlier this month, and if he keeps shooting like this, then they'll keep doing it. He needs to make them pay, or else it just becomes a lot easier for teams to defend the Knicks in general.

If there isn't much of an improvement in Barrett's play as the season goes on, then the Knicks might just ship him out of town. They want to land a big star like Kevin Durant or Anthony Davis as soon as they are available on the market, and Barrett might be a part of a potential trade package. They already offered him in a package for Donovan Mitchell in the offseason, and his future with the team is very much in doubt.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

RJ Barrett Isn't Concerned Despite Missing 78 Of His Last 114 Shot Attempts
NBA Media

RJ Barrett Isn't Concerned Despite Missing 78 Of His Last 114 Shot Attempts

By Gautam Varier
The Golden State Warriors Are Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
NBA Media

The Golden State Warriors Are Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder

By Gautam Varier
USATSI_17421269
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether The Lakers Can Keep Playing Well After Team Goes 5-1 In Last 6 Games: "League Is Scared."

By Lee Tran
USATSI_19510943
NBA Media

NBA Fans Are In Awe Of LeBron James' 39-Point Performance Against Spurs: "Best Player In The World."

By Lee Tran
Watch: Russell Westbrook Was Left With A Bloodied Forehead After A Foul By Zach Collins
NBA Media

Watch: Russell Westbrook Was Left With A Bloodied Forehead After A Foul By Zach Collins

By Gautam Varier
Tyronn Lue Says Nikola Jokic Reminds Him Of LeBron James At The Center Position
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Says Nikola Jokic Reminds Him Of LeBron James At The Center Position

By Gautam Varier
hardy curry
NBA Media

Jazz Coach Will Hardy Reveals He Stops Coaching Sometimes And Watches Stephen Curry Play Basketball

By Lee Tran
Trae Young Is Hyped After Hearing LeBron James Played In The Drew League: "I'm Jumping In A Game Soon"
NBA Media

Trae Young Sends Message After Hawks' Embarrassing Loss To Rockets

By Lee Tran
draymond young
NBA Media

Draymond Green Defends Warriors Young Players From Criticism: "Those Types Of Guys Are Usually On Teams That Suck."

By Lee Tran
myers cousins
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Reveals DeMarcus Cousins Called Him To Ask Why He Isn't In The NBA: "People Are Afraid..."

By Lee Tran
Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Huge Prediction For Evan Mobley: "He Can Be Better Than Me."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Huge Prediction For Evan Mobley: "He Can Be Better Than Me."

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Porter Jr. Roasts Trae Young With Big Post On Instagram
NBA Media

Kevin Porter Jr. Roasts Trae Young With Big Post On Instagram

By Orlando Silva
Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Explains How The NBA Has Changed, Says The Young Stars Are Coming At The Old Guard
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Explains How The NBA Has Changed, Says The Young Stars Are Coming At The Old Guard

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo After Ladder Fiasco: "Why Are You Shooting After The Game?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Questions Giannis Antetokounmpo After Ladder Fiasco: "Why Are You Shooting After The Game?"

By Aaron Abhishek
Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players
NBA Media

Gordon Hayward's Wife Takes A Shot At Charlotte Hornets For Not Protecting Their Players

By Orlando Silva