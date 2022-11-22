New York Knicks Want To Land A Star Like Kevin Durant Or Anthony Davis As Soon As They Are Available On Market

Credit: Fadeaway World

The New York Knicks were thought to be a great destination for any star that was looking for a move this summer. They eyed a trade for Donovan Mitchell, but he ended up going to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Instead, the franchise decided to sign Jalen Brunson to a massive deal.

Despite failing to land Mitchell, many expected the Knicks to have a good enough season. With the team currently 9-9, it is expected that the organization will eye another big-name free agent soon.

In fact, it was previously reported that the team is simply waiting for a superstar-caliber player to be available on the open market to complete the blockbuster signing.

NBA Insider Reveals Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, And More On The Knicks' Target List

Considering New York is a big market, it is easy to convince superstar players to join the team. However, over the years, the Knicks have failed to do so. Even Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving chose the Brooklyn Nets over the Knicks a few seasons ago.

Regardless of that, as per Sean Deveney of the Heavy revealed some potential targets of the team in the future.

Via Heavy:

According to an Eastern Conference executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney, one team who is trying to position themselves to make a swing for a disgruntled superstar is the New York Knicks, with Anthony Davis among their preferred targets. The Knicks are still trying to stockpile picks. That is what it is all about for them. They are approaching things like there will be a star who they can get—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis, (Kevin) Durant, Karl-Anthony Towns, someone—a star who comes on the market soon. They want picks.

As per the report, the Knicks' biggest target is none other than Anthony Davis. After a slow start to the season, Davis has made a comeback and has now led the Lakers to multiple wins.

But even if the Knicks fail to sign Davis, they have multiple targets, including Kevin Durant. as of now, these are nothing but rumors and we have heard a lot of superstars being reportedly connected to the Knicks over the years, but the deals seem to break in the final stages time after time.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.