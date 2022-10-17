Skip to main content

Ronnie 2K Shockingly Reveals That Players Have Bribed Him To Increase Their Ratings: "You Know How You Can Get Your Rating Better? Play Better."

The NBA 2K series has been around for over two decades now, and it has steadily improved with every new entry. This year, most players are satisfied with the game, which has sold over $10 million copies.

But for some players, there is a serious problem with the game: the ratings. While most pro athletes will shrug off what their video game rating is, the NBA seems to be a little different. Here, guys seem to really care about their rating, as it serves as a sort of badge of office in the locker room.

Ronnie 2K Reveals What Players Have Done To Increase Their 2K Rating

Ronnie 2K knows how much these players care about 2K, and while others are confused by it, he seems to know exactly why some these NBA athletes have grown so attached to simulation basketball.

"It's really fascinating and creates such a conversation on the internet. I think a lot of it now if these guys have been playing it forever. A lot of these guys coming in, that's al they've played. Right now, I think it's like getting drafted in the NBA is 1a and being in a video game is 1b. I really think it's aligned. They've learned it as an educational device and something they love so much So that's why I think 2K is so important to them..."

Then, Ronnie went into some specifics on some of the craziest things players have done to increase their ratings.

"We've had some bribing along the way. I've been offered some shoes, I've been offered a variety of things. Here's the thing: Stop offering me anything. You know how you can get your rating better? Play better."

Recently, Ronnie got caught in an exchange with Warriors guard Klay Thomson after he publicly slammed 2K for his 3-point rating in the game.

"I might not jump like he jumps [while signaling to the bench], but I've never lost a strap. Ronnie 2K, change my 3-point rating right now. Right now, f***ing hater," Klay said while Stephen Curry, the interviewer, and the crowd laughed

Klay mostly likely isn't losing any sleep over his rating, but he clearly has no problem calling out Ronnie. As for others, we know now that many players are not above bribes when it comes to their 2K respresentation.

Presumably, Ronnie 2K doesn't take any of those bribes, but it's still pretty wild what lengths some athletes are willing to go to improve their video-game selves.

