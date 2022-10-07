Rudy Gobert Seemingly Takes Shot At Draymond Green Amidst Situation With Jordan Poole: "Insecurity Is Always Loud."

Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the league, being highly regarded for his rim protection and rebounding ability. He has won three DPOY awards during his career and has been the defensive anchor for many playoff teams on the Utah Jazz. This past year, Rudy Gobert averaged 15.6 PPG, 14.7 RPG, and 2.1 BPG while also shooting 71.3% from the field.

Despite his ability and talent, Rudy Gobert has a lot of haters, even among players. A player that has frequently criticized him is Draymond Green. Once, Green even got mad when getting compared to Gobert, claiming that the two are "not alike".

You keep mentioning me in the same sentence with him, we're not alike... I didn't say Mutombo

Draymond Green is currently dealing with the aftermath of his vicious punch against Jordan Poole, something that was absolutely unacceptable. It seems as though Rudy Gobert had something to say about the situation between the two teammates.

Rudy Gobert Seemingly Roasted Draymond Green

In a recent Tweet, Rudy Gobert stated that "insecurity is always loud", and many fans thought that he was referring to Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole because he felt insecure. Other players have notably spoken out on the matter earlier today.

Rudy Gobert has obviously addressed his beef with Draymond Green in the past, claiming that it's hard to take Green seriously with him continuously giving out criticism.

It's just noise to me. If anything when people keep talking about you, they're targeting you in some way it means you're doing something right. I'm going to keep trying to be the best Rudy I can be on and off the court, for my team. The more these people try to discredit what I do or what my team does, it means we're doing something right. If anything, the more noise, the harder it becomes to take these people seriously. It's unfortunate that when you have that big of a platform you use it to entertain the crowd... when you're great at what you do you don't need to talk down anybody.

There is no doubt that what Draymond Green did was unacceptable, and we'll see what sort of punishment the Golden State Warriors end up giving him. Physical altercations between teammates can end up in a suspension.

As for Rudy Gobert, it is quite likely that he is getting ready for the year with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They look like a team that could be a dark horse contender, and we'll see how far Rudy Gobert ends up taking them.