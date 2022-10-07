Skip to main content

Rudy Gobert Seemingly Takes Shot At Draymond Green Amidst Situation With Jordan Poole: "Insecurity Is Always Loud."

gobert green

Rudy Gobert is one of the best defensive players in the league, being highly regarded for his rim protection and rebounding ability. He has won three DPOY awards during his career and has been the defensive anchor for many playoff teams on the Utah Jazz. This past year, Rudy Gobert averaged 15.6 PPG, 14.7 RPG, and 2.1 BPG while also shooting 71.3% from the field.

Despite his ability and talent, Rudy Gobert has a lot of haters, even among players. A player that has frequently criticized him is Draymond Green. Once, Green even got mad when getting compared to Gobert, claiming that the two are "not alike".

You keep mentioning me in the same sentence with him, we're not alike... I didn't say Mutombo

Draymond Green is currently dealing with the aftermath of his vicious punch against Jordan Poole, something that was absolutely unacceptable. It seems as though Rudy Gobert had something to say about the situation between the two teammates.

Rudy Gobert Seemingly Roasted Draymond Green

In a recent Tweet, Rudy Gobert stated that "insecurity is always loud", and many fans thought that he was referring to Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole because he felt insecure. Other players have notably spoken out on the matter earlier today.

Rudy Gobert has obviously addressed his beef with Draymond Green in the past, claiming that it's hard to take Green seriously with him continuously giving out criticism.

It's just noise to me. If anything when people keep talking about you, they're targeting you in some way it means you're doing something right. I'm going to keep trying to be the best Rudy I can be on and off the court, for my team.

The more these people try to discredit what I do or what my team does, it means we're doing something right. If anything, the more noise, the harder it becomes to take these people seriously. It's unfortunate that when you have that big of a platform you use it to entertain the crowd... when you're great at what you do you don't need to talk down anybody. 

There is no doubt that what Draymond Green did was unacceptable, and we'll see what sort of punishment the Golden State Warriors end up giving him. Physical altercations between teammates can end up in a suspension.

As for Rudy Gobert, it is quite likely that he is getting ready for the year with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They look like a team that could be a dark horse contender, and we'll see how far Rudy Gobert ends up taking them.

YOU MAY LIKE

Richard Jefferson Claims He Would Have Fired The Entire Video Staff After Clash Video Between Draymond and Poole Goes Viral
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Claims He Would Have Fired The Entire Video Staff After Clash Video Between Draymond And Poole Goes Viral

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team

By Divij Kulkarni
The 10 Biggest NBA Trades Since 2010
NBA

The 10 Biggest NBA Trades Since 2010

By Nick Mac
All-Time One Ring Team: Starting Lineup And Bench
NBA

All-Time One Ring Team: Starting Lineup And Bench

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT
NBA

Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT

By Kyle Daubs
Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million For A Boxing Match: "Draymond I Got $10 Million For You To Get In The Ring On The Next Most Valuable Promotions Pay-Per-View."
NBA Media

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million For A Boxing Match: "Draymond I Got $10 Million For You To Get In The Ring On The Next Most Valuable Promotions Pay-Per-View."

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."
NBA Media

Stephen Jackson Says Draymond Green Needs To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "He Gotta Fix That Situation."

By Lee Tran
Video: Jordan Poole Was Getting Up Shots After Getting Punched At Practice By Draymond Green
NBA Media

Video: Jordan Poole Was Getting Up Shots After Getting Punched At Practice By Draymond Green

By Aditya Mohapatra
richard jefferson
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Reveals Punches Were Thrown At A 2016 Cavaliers Practice Between Two Players

By Lee Tran
Draymond Green Reposts His Wife's Instagram Story Of Himself At Mary J Blige Concert Amidst Criticism For Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Draymond Green Reposts His Wife's Instagram Story Of Himself At Mary J Blige Concert Amidst Criticism For Punching Jordan Poole

By Gautam Varier
patrick beverley big 4
NBA Media

Mark Jackson Dismisses Idea That Lakers Have A "Big 4" With Patrick Beverley: "That's Not A Big 4."

By Lee Tran
Patrick Beverley Claims Marcus Smart Winning The DPOY Made Him 'Pissed The F**k Off'
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Claims Marcus Smart Winning The DPOY Made Him 'Pissed The F**k Off'

By Aditya Mohapatra
Nick Wright Calls Out Draymond Green For His Silence After Punching Jordan Poole: "You're Never Far From A Microphone If You've Got Someone Else's Screw Up Or Someone Else To Go After."
NBA Media

Nick Wright Calls Out Draymond Green For His Silence After Punching Jordan Poole: "You're Never Far From A Microphone If You've Got Someone Else's Screw Up Or Someone Else To Go After."

By Gautam Varier
Patrick Beverley On Russell Westbrook Showing Up For His Introductory Press Conference: "It Felt Like A Homie That I Didn't Know I Had"
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley On Russell Westbrook Showing Up For His Introductory Press Conference: "It Felt Like A Homie That I Didn't Know I Had"

By Gautam Varier
poole draymond
NBA Media

NBA Fans Pick Who Should Stay On Warriors Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "Draymond Is Better, But They Definitely Should Pick Poole After What Happened."

By Lee Tran